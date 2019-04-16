×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Has Ishan Kishan done enough to justify replacing Yuvraj Singh in the MI lineup?

Kartikeya Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
493   //    16 Apr 2019, 15:30 IST

Ishan Kishan (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Ishan Kishan (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

India's veteran cricketer Yuvraj Singh has had a tough couple of seasons even at the domestic level since he last played for India.

After announcing his ODI comeback after more than three years with a stunning 150 in January 2017, Yuvraj followed it up with a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. But the star all-rounder was shown the door soon after India failed to defend their title.

The ouster was disheartening for Yuvraj, who was making a comeback for the umpteenth time in his career. When he was recalled for India's T20 leg on their Australian tour in early 2016, he was playing international cricket for the first time in almost two years. At that point he had talked about how it is never easy to go back to the domestic level, and prove your worth to the selectors every time.

Having played for India since 2000, Yuvraj featured in three 50-over World Cups, six T20 World Cups, four Champions Trophies and plenty of other Test, ODI and T20 tournaments. He won many laurels for the country, but his biggest moment came when he won India the 2011 World Cup, bagging the player of the tournament award in the process.

Yuvraj's first big setback came when he was overlooked for the 2015 World Cup squad, even after scoring three back-to-back hundreds in the Ranji Trophy. He knows how important another World Cup victory is for India, and continued trying to break through to the side - in time before this year's World Cup.

But Yuvraj's dream of winning another World Cup seems over after India announced their squad, which can now be altered only in case of an injury.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan is a big player for the future. He is certainly a star in the making and was even in the reckoning for national selection, but was narrowly trumped by Rishabh Pant.

Kishan has all the qualities of becoming a T20 mainstay, if not being India's future wicketkeeper batsman in the longer formats as well. Yuvraj, on the other hand, is clearly nearing the end of his career.

Kishan is as much younger than Yuvraj as the gap between the latter's first ODI and his last yet - 17 years. A last-minute selection in one of the most successful IPL franchises during last month's bidding came as an oasis amid a desert for Yuvraj. The southpaw looked excited, and trained hard for what appears to be his final outing at the IPL.

Advertisement

Yuvraj's inclusion in Mumbai Indians' first match this season came as a shock to many, especially since he was a last-minute pick. But Yuvraj surprised everyone by scoring a quickfire 53 while the rest of the batting order collapsed.

In the team's next match, Yuvraj decided to throw the kitchen sink, hitting India's star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for three sixes off the first three balls of his over, before holing out to a boundary catch while trying to hit a fourth one.

His next innings of 18 off 22 balls at his Ranji home ground Mohali drew much criticism, and a quick dismissal in his last game against Chennai was just what Kishan needed to get his foot through the door.

Many experts felt Yuvraj would come into the side later to replace an international player, rather than featuring in the starting XI right at the start of the IPL 2019 season. That, however, has not been the case.

Since being drafted in, Kishan has not impressed much either. His returns so far (50 runs from 4 innings) have in fact been only half as good as Yuvraj's (98 runs from 4 innings). Kishan's strike rate of 116 - which was helped by a quick cameo in yesterday's match against RCB - hasn't been great either (Yuvraj's strike rate this season is over 130).

Kishan has batted at different positions (including Yuvraj's number four), but has only managed a highest score of 21.

Still, the youngster is likely to get an extended run, even if Yuvraj's fans are not happy about that. Mumbai Indians are looking to make it to the playoffs, and are currently in the top half of the IPL points table so they seem on the right track. But Kishan seriously needs to contribute more towards his team's success.

It is fair to say that Kishan was under heavy pressure after coming into the side to replace a legend like Yuvraj. But now that the selectors have shown enough faith in his abilities, he can't afford to keep taking his own time to deliver.

Even Yuvraj, who also plays the role of a mentor, would be hoping the best for his side. But by now, both would know that the number of chances you get to fail is always one less than what one would hope for.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Yuvraj Singh Ishan Kishan
Kartikeya Kumar
ANALYST
A sport lover, a music enthusiast and an environmentalist. I have played and followed all games I write on, for over twenty years. I would love to have your feedback on my insights.
IPL 2019, MI vs DC: Why picking Yuvraj Singh over Ishan Kishan was perfectly justified
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 31, MI vs RCB: Match Preview and Stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: One change that can strengthen each side
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Know your team - Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 24, MI vs KXIP: Head-to-head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: How the teams stack up before the big clash
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 24, MI vs KXIP, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, MI vs RR: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Mumbai Indians players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Yesterday
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us