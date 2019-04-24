IPL 2019: How Chennai Super Kings might still miss out on the playoffs

There is a slim chance of Dhoni's team missing out on the playoffs. (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings got to the top of the points table of IPL 2019 after beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad last night. Chennai have 16 points from 11 games, having lost just 3 games so far. A haul of 16-points is considered as the benchmark for qualifying for the playoffs and CSK has achieved that mark with 3 games still left to play.

They are being considered as favourites for the 2019 title but CSK fans would be not just surprised but rather shocked to know that there exists a slim possibility of them not even being able to make the playoffs. For that to happen, all of the following scenarios need to certainly happen:

1. Chennai Super Kings have three matches remaining in the league stage against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and the Kings XI Punjab. They will have to lose all three of these matches. This would mean they end up on 16 points.

2. Delhi Capitals also have three games and they will need to win all of their remaining matches and hence would end as table toppers with 20 points.

3. Mumbai Indians have four matches left: 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders, one against Chennai Super Kings and one against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will have to win their games against KKR and CSK and will have to lose against SRH. They will then end up on 18 points, ahead of CSK.

4. Kings XI Punjab currently have 10 points from as many matches and will need to win all their remaining four matches to end the league stage with 18 points against their name, surpassing CSK.

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad have 4 matches left and are on the fourth position with 10 points. If they can manage to beat the Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and end up losing against Kings XI Punjab, they will have 16 points up their sleeves and will remain above CSK, since they will have better net run rate.

Hence, if all of the above circumstances happen, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will qualify for the playoffs, leaving Chennai at the fifth place on the points table. Although, there are slim chances of it happening, you never know what may occur as cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties.