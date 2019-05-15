IPL 2019: A look at how the Indian World Cup squad members fared in the tournament

After two months of exhilarating T20 action, cricket's biggest extravaganza, the ICC World Cup 2019, is now the next big object of attention. In just two weeks the tournament is set to get underway in England and Wales, with 10 nations from all over the globe competing for the prestigious trophy.

Although T20 cricket might not be the right platform to judge ODI form, it is certainly an indicator. Through the course of this article, we shall take a look at how India's World Cup squad fared in IPL 2019.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was in scintillating form this season and amassed 521 runs at an impressive average of 34.73 for the Delhi Capitals. The southpaw finished as the 4th highest scorer in the tournament and played an instrumental role in Delhi reaching the playoffs after 6 years.

Dhawan's ability to take the match away from the opposition and decimate any bowling attack on his day makes him a match-winner in the shorter format. England has been a happy hunting ground for him in the past, and his form will be crucial for India this World Cup.

Marks: 9/10

#2 Rohit Sharma

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

Rohit Sharma successfully led Mumbai Indians to their 4th title triumph. However, he didn't have the best of seasons individually by his high standards.

The flamboyant right-hander managed to score only 405 runs in 15 matches at an average of 28.92, which does not do justice to his potential.

Sharma is arguably the best opener in the world in limited overs cricket, and will have to regain his form sooner rather than later. The 'Hitman' will have to go all guns blazing at the top of the order if India are to harbor any hopes of lifting the trophy.

Marks: 6/10

