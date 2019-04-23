IPL 2019: 'I want to represent RCB for the rest of my career,' says Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal - Image Courtesy: (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

What's the story?

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that he wishes to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the rest of his career.

In case you didn't know…

Chahal has been a part of RCB since 2014, becoming one of their premier bowlers. He has enjoyed a lot of success in the IPL and his brilliant performances have helped him cement a regular spot in the Indian cricket team.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with ANI, Chahal expressed his love for RCB and also spoke about some of the experiences he's enjoyed.

"It's like a family to me, when I came here in 2014 I never thought that I'll play for this franchise. I really enjoy coming to Bengaluru and I only want to play for RCB in the IPL throughout my life."

Appreciating the support RCB gets from their fans, the 29-year-old spinner said:

"When you play at Chinnaswamy Stadium, it is very loud and the crowd is always supporting you. But whenever I bowl I just try to focus on my game and my situation, so I am used to it now and it is nothing new for me."

Chahal also explained how the skipper of the side, Virat Kohli, backs him while bowling:

"Obviously you feed good, you get more confidence when your captain backs you and your team management gets behind you. You always want to go for wickets, nothing happens if you go for runs as the captain is constantly looking for wickets, so it is a great feeling for me."

What's next?

Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom of the IPL Points Table this season with only 6 points. However, that has not deterred Chahal from putting on some great displays, as he's picked 14 wickets in 10 matches.

He will look to continue in the same vein and help his side secure a playoff berth.