IPL 2019: Ideal Playing XI for SRH

Last year runner-ups, SRH would be looking to win the title this time around

The encounter between CSK and RCB at MA Chidambaram stadium kicked off IPL 12 on Saturday night. The season's opening game failed to live up to the lofty expectations of the fans around the world. The fans would be hoping for contests of better quality from the second day of the action in this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the last year's runners up are once again going to start the season as one of the favourites. They have built up a formidable team by some smart selections during the auction process. Their squad looks like the most balanced one in all departments among all the teams competing this season.

The return of flamboyant opening batsmen David Warner at the top order will boost the teams' morale after losing Shikhar Dhawan. While Kane Williamson has been named as the skipper for this season after he had a fruitful season last year, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named as his deputy.

Coming to the team combination, SRH have covered all their bases. They have a formidable first choice XI as well as a decent replacement option for almost every position. Their bowling line-up is regarded as the best one amongst all the teams competing in the league.

In this article, we are going to take a look at the ideal team combination for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

Openers - David Warner and Kane Williamson(c)

Kane Williamson and David Warner

Until last season, SRH had a consistent opener in Shikhar Dhawan in their playing XI. This year though, they are without his services as he was transferred to Delhi Capitals through the trade window. The pair of Warner and Dhawan had formed a formidable opening partnership over the years for the Hyderabad based franchise.

Kiwi skipper, Kane Williamson is expected to partner David Warner at the top of the order this season. Williamson generally opens the batting for his nation in T20I so it would not be an unfamiliar role for him. The left-right combination of Warner and Williamson will be the best possible opening pair for the SRH team in this season.

