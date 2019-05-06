IPL 2019: IIT Madras asks students, "What should MS Dhoni do if he wins the toss tomorrow?'

This question even got International Cricket Council's attention

What's the story?

The Indian Institute of Technology, famously known as IIT, is hailed as one of the best engineering institutes of the world. The professors make the fullest use of their wit and try to develop the students' mind. However, they crossed all limits of staying up to date with the trends when they popped up a question related to the much awaited Qualifier of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the BT1020 Material and Energy Balances paper.

In case you didn't know...

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings acquired the two top positions in the IPL 2019 points table. The two teams will thus battle in Qualifier 1, which will take place at the Chepauk tomorrow. Given that these two teams have immense number of fans, the entire cricketing world is talking about this encounter.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned before, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, asked the students a 5-pointer question in the 'Material and Energy Balances' paper. The students were supposed to answer the question whether MS Dhoni should elect to bat first or field first if he wins the toss.

There were multiple references to the dew factor as well because the spinners find it hard to grip the wet ball in day-night matches. As the Chepauk track offers help to the spinners, the spin bowlers of both teams could play a huge role in deciding the match's outcome.

The professors even included the humidity and temperature factors to decide Dhoni's decision. Also, there was note that 'Points will not be awarded without correct justification' at the end of the question. Thus, it can be said that the outcome of tomorrow's match may play a huge role in deciding the score of IIT Madras students.

What's next?

The Qualifier 1 will start at 7.30 PM tomorrow, with the toss taking place at 7.00 PM.