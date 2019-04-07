×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: It is RCB players who need to step up and not their captain who needs to step down

Kanav Agarwal
ANALYST
Feature
127   //    07 Apr 2019, 14:44 IST

Virat Kohli is not to be blamed for the losses
Virat Kohli is not to be blamed for the losses

RCB on 5th April, suffered their fifth consecutive loss this season. They have failed to score even a single point in the points table and have not managed to find their best playing XI even after 5 matches.

Virat Kohli has been leading RCB for quite some time now and with a change in the squad this year, fans were hoping that they would be a change in the team's fortunes too. However, the results and games have proved to be opposite. 

Amidst all of this, a lot of RCB fans and people from around the world are calling for Virat Kohli's resignation from captaincy. They are saying that it is due to his poor captaincy that this team is losing and they are calling for a change in captaincy. Memes on RCB's defeats and Kohli's captaincy have been circulated and various panels have also come to a conclusion that his captaincy is not upto the mark.

However, if we look into the matter closely, we can observe that more than Virat Kohli's captaincy it is his players who haven't performed either with the bat or with the ball and that is what needs to change. Virat Kohli has proved his captaincy skills on many occasions and there is a reason why he is the captain of the No.1 ranked test team and No.2 ranked ODI and T20 teams. There is a reason why India have held the Test mace under his captaincy for three consecutive years now and the reason is because the players were performing and were fulfilling the roles that was expected of them.

A captain can only win matches if his players perform. In RCB's first game, only one of Kohli's 11 players scored above 10 runs and any captain would have failed to defend that total. In the second game, the last ball was a no-ball which wasn't give by the umpire and there was little anyone could do. In the third game, again, only one out of the top 6 batsmen managed to score above 10 runs and it was a shameful defeat for them. Had any one of the players stepped up that day, they would have won the match and even in the last two matches, it was the players who didn't perform.

Virat Kohli cannot do much if the players give away they wickets or bowl poorly. It is true that Kohli probably hasn't got his team selections right, but every player selected in the team are up to the mark and need to perform whenever they are asked to. So what if the pitch condition doesn't match the team strengths, the players still need to put their hand up and take responsibility and win matches for the team. In the last game against KKR, so what if Andre Russell was hitting the ball well, one of the bowlers should have put his hand up and said that he would get Andre Russell out or bowl the dot balls to make the equation impossible to chase.

Quite agreeably the players do need an environment to perform. No one is denying that they might not get that quality of the environment in the RCB camp. They might be under pressure. They might not be able to express themselves to the captain but that isn't poor captaincy and that doesn't require Virat Kohli to resign from his position.

Just 3 years ago, he did lead his team to the finals and that is because he and his teammates were performing. If RCB have anyone to blame for their results, it is their performance and not Virat's captaincy. Instead of blaming the captain, the fans should blame the players for not performing.

In 2017, Mumbai too lost their first 5 games. They didn't lose their games due to Rohit's poor captaincy. They lost the games because the players weren't taking responsibility and not playing upto the level that was asked of them and that is what is happening with RCB now.

If there is anything people around the world should say, it should be asking the players to improve their performance on the field and once the players start hitting the balls right and start getting the yorkers right, they will get the runs and they will get the wickets and with that, they will get the wins too and that is exactly why it is the players of the team who need to step up their performance and not their captain who needs to step down.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Andre Russell Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Kanav Agarwal
ANALYST
"Edged. And four," is the best cricketing shot
IPL 2019: It is time for Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 17, RCB vs KKR: Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB vs KKR, Who said what: World reacts as Andre Russell denies RCB their first win of the season
RELATED STORY
KKR vs RCB: One player who can win the match for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 17, RCB vs KKR Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: The worst captaincy decision of the day
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Twitter erupts as Russell's 13-ball 48 hands RCB fifth consecutive defeat
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 RCB vs KKR: 3 Changes that RCB should make for the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: What is wrong with Virat Kohli's captaincy?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 changes RCB should make to win the next game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20
RCB 16/0 (1.5 ov)
DC
LIVE
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us