IPL 2019: Kamran Akmal criticizes Ashwin for 'Mankading' Jos Buttler; gets brutally trolled!

Ashwan Rao FOLLOW ANALYST News 622 // 29 Mar 2019, 09:30 IST

Kamran Akmal criticized Ashwin for 'Mankading' Buttler

What's the story?

Out of favor Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman, Kamran Akmal criticized Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin for 'Mankading' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during a league encounter between the two sides at Jaipur. Akmal's tweet did not go down well with the Indian fans who trolled him brutally on Twitter!

In case you didn't know...

Rajasthan Royals hosted Kings XI Punjab in Match 4 of 2019 IPL at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. Batting first, the visitors posted 184-4 in 20 overs- courtesy a whirlwind (79 off 47 balls) from 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle after Royals skipper, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chasing 185 for a victory, the Royals were in a commanding position at one stage as the scorecard read 108-1.

In the fifth ball of the 13th over, skipper Ashwin 'mankaded' the well-settled Jos Buttler who scored 69 off 43 balls. That changed the course of the match as Buttler looked ruthless during his knock that comprised ten fours and two sixes. Eventually, Kings XI Punjab won the game by 14 runs as the Rajasthan Royals managed 170-9 in 20 overs. There were mixed reactions from across the cricketing fraternity regarding Ashwin's act.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Kamran Akmal took to social media to criticize Ashwin for 'Mankading' Buttler. Here is Akmal's tweet:

its true legend...spirit & integrity of game should not be demaged so very disrespectful act @ashwinravi99 you should learn how to respect your game examples are infront of you like The great @sachin_rt s.gavasker @msdhoni @SGanguly99 https://t.co/MgDerMl0Vo — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) March 26, 2019

The Pakistan cricketer was brutally trolled by the Indian fans for his tweet on this incident. Here are some of the reactions by the fans on Akmal's tweet:

I thought Pakistan is going not to watch IPL ;) — sahel (@saheloo) March 26, 2019

Yes True

What Ashwin did was legally correct if not morally

How you guys have damaged the spirit of the game is incomparable pic.twitter.com/XDw7XDs79y — IMS (@sharmaijii) March 27, 2019

Look who is talking about the "spirit of the game".... The spirit of the game is truly "demaged" now.... @KamiAkmal23 we no need lessons on game spirit from a person like you

what an irony😂😂😂😂 — SHABARISH (@Shabarish1226) March 26, 2019

Sir I heard you're the greatest wicketkeeper batsman besides MS Dhoni and Jos Buttler, is it true? — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2019

😂😂 irony is dead — Pallavi (@pallavirank) March 26, 2019

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! THIS IS PURE GOLD! Kamran Akmal taking integrity classes! Damaged ku Demaged vera. S.Gavasker! Hahahahaha!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/DlKAs9CTvP — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 26, 2019

Problem of learning English from EA Sports — Harish Kumar (@harish_kum) March 26, 2019

What's next?

Kings XI Punjab's next game is against Mumbai Indians at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on March 30. Punjab, who won the first game against Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs lost their second fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday by 28 runs. They will be determined to register a win in their first 'home' game of this season on Saturday!

