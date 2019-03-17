IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Best Possible XI against Rajasthan Royals

Ayuj Aryan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 98 // 17 Mar 2019, 17:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KXIP will start their campaign against RR on 25th March

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League begins on the 23rd March. All the teams will look to give their best shot at lifting the trophy. Kings XI Punjab will begin their campaign on 25th March against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. The encounter is expected to be a nail biter, as both the teams are very strong and would not want to concede two points in the opening game.

A lot was expected from KXIP in the previous season due to the firepower they had along with a strong bowling unit. The team started on a bright note but lost the rhythm in the latter half of the tournament. Eventually, they were knocked out after losing their final match against the eventual champions Chennai Super Kings. However, their fans would expect a better show this season.

Let us take a look at the best possible team, which they can field in the first match that gives them the best chance to lift the trophy this season.

Openers: KL Rahul and Chris Gayle

This duo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle was the most successful opening pair in last year's IPL. Being a left-right opening pair, it becomes even more difficult to contain them. In IPL 2018, Rahul and Gayle had scored 659 and 358 runs respectively. They removed pressure from the middle order, which was very shaky last season.

Fans will expect them to fire in this season as well. Both of them have enjoyed tremendous from over the past few months. Rahul scored two consecutive 40+ scores in the recently concluded T20 series against Australia, while Chris Gayle had two centuries and two half-centuries in four OD I's against England.

If KXIP wants to get rid of their title drought this year, the onus will be on these two to put on big scores and set the platform for the team.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement