IPL 2019: How Kings XI Punjab turned the match around against Delhi Capitals

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 21 // 02 Apr 2019, 01:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ravichandran Ashwin (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Kings XI Punjab held their nerve to defeat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in another thrilling match played at PCA Stadium, Mohali on Monday.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to field first. KL Rahul and Sam Curran opened the innings for Kings XI Punjab as Chris Gayle was left out.

Rahul was dismissed cheaply for 15 off 11 balls by Sandeep Lammichhane. But Curran played with positive intent, scoring 20 off 10 balls. At the end of 6 overs, Kings XI Punjab were 54 for 2.

Shikhar Dhawan ran out Mayank Agarwal for 6 runs, after which Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller steadied the innings with some solid play. Lamichhane soon struck again though, dismissing Sarfaraz for 39. Miller and Sarfaraz had added 62 runs for the 4th wicket.

The Delhi Capitals kept picking wickets at regular intervals after that to restrict the run flow. However, Mandeep Singh hit a six and a four to help Kings XI Punjab post a decent total of 166 for 9 in 20 overs.

For Delhi Capitals, Chris Morris took 3 wickets, while Rabada and Lamichhane took 2 wickets each.

Chasing the target of 167 runs, Delhi Capitals lost the wicket of Prithvi Shaw on the very first ball. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer then built a strong partnership, and at the end of 6 overs the score read 49 for 1.

After the power play overs, both batsmen continued to put pressure on the Kings XI bowlers. But Hardus Viljoen got the important wicket of Iyer for 28. Iyer and Dhawan had added 61 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck to dismiss Dhawan for 30 runs, which brought Colin Ingram to the crease. Ingram added 62 runs for the 4th wicket with Rishabh Pant, and the two seemed to have sealed the match for Delhi.

Advertisement

However, things changed dramatically after the wicket of Pant, as Delhi lost their last 7 wickets for 8 runs to be bowled out for 152 in 19.2 overs. Curran was brilliant with the ball, picking up a hat-trick to wrap up the match.

Brief scores: Kings XI Punjab 166 for 8 in 20 overs (David Miller 43, Sarfaraz Khan 39, Chris Morris 3/30, Sandeep Lamichhane 2/27) beat Delhi Capitals 152 in 19.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 39, Colin Ingram 38, Sam Curran 4/11, Mohammed Shami 2/27) by 14 runs.

Advertisement