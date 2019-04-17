×
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab survive late Stuart Binny onslaught to secure 12-run victory

HS Reyneke
CONTRIBUTOR
News
19   //    17 Apr 2019, 03:27 IST

Kings XI Punjab survived a late Stuart Binny onslaught
Kings XI Punjab survived a late Stuart Binny onslaught

After Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to field first, Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle 30 (22) got his side off to a solid start in the powerplay before being dismissed by Jofra Archer off a back-of-a-length delivery.

Mayank Agarwal walked out at 3 and smashed a quickfire 26 runs off just 12 balls with 2 sixes and 1 four. However, he then miscued a leg-spinning delivery from Ish Sodhi and was caught in the deep by Archer.

David Miller then arrived at the crease and had some time to play himself in. He got off to a solid start with KL Rahul at the other end, timing the ball to perfection. Miller hit a few lusty blows to give the home team momentum, before being cleaned bowled by Jofra Archer.

Unfortunately for the Royals, it was off a no-ball and Miller received a lifeline. Jaydev Unadkat then got the wicket of Rahul, caught at backward point, after the opener had scored a valuable half-century.

The wicket brought the exciting West Indian, Nicholas Pooran, to the crease, Pooran did not last long though as he caught by Rahane off the bowling of Archer, having scored just 5. Mandeep Singh joined Miller at the crease, but was dismissed for a duck as he played a delivery from Archer onto his stumps.

Miller then lost his wicket in the next over off the bowling of Dhawal Kulkarni for 40 (27). The Kings XI captain, Ravichandran Ashwin, arrived at the crease and batted brilliantly, scoring 17 runs off 4 balls at the end to take his side's total to 182/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for RR with figures of 3/15 in 4 overs.

Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi opened the batting for RR and they got off to a solid start, scoring 38 runs in 4 overs before the debutant, Arshdeep Singh, got the wicket of Buttler for 23. Sanju Samson came in at No. 3 and alongside Tripathi, settled the Royals innings with a partnership of 59 off 45 balls.

However, Samson was soon dismissed for 27 (21) by the Punjab skipper. The Royals captain Rahane walked out at 4 and kept the scoreboard ticking with quick running between the wickets.

The strategic time out was called after 14 overs, with RR needing 66 runs off 6 overs at 11 RPO.

Murugan Ashwin then bowled a brilliant 15th over, only conceding 5 runs, as the pressure built on the Royals. Tripathi brought up his 50 in the 16th over, but lost his wicket straight after that to brilliant bowling from the Kings XI captain, Ashwin.

Ashton Turner came to the crease with RR needing 56 runs from 24 balls, however, he fell first ball to Murugan Ashwin; caught in the deep by Miller for 0. Following another great over from Ashwin, RR needed 50 runs from 18 balls with Rahane and Archer at the crease.

Archer was dismissed off the first ball of the 18th over following which Stuart Binny came to the crease to try and take the Royals to victory. Binny smashed Shami for 11 off 3 balls meaning Rajasthan needed 37 off 2 overs for victory.

Arshdeep Singh then got the big wicket of Rahane, but Binny kept his side in the hunt with 2 sixes off the last 3 balls of the over.

Rajasthan needed 23 runs off the last over which was to be bowled by Shami. Shami dismissed Shreyas Gopal off the first ball and, in the end, Binny's cameo was not enough on the night as the Kings XI held on for a 12-run victory.

