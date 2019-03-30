×
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - Player Ratings

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
Feature
142   //    30 Mar 2019, 23:15 IST

KL Rahul returned to form to help Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets.
KL Rahul returned to form to help Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets.

With one win and one loss in the tournament so far, both Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians faced off against each other at Mohali.

Sent in to bat by Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, the Mumbai Indians put posted a respectable score of 176/6 in their allotted 20 overs, on the back of a superb half-century by Quinton De Kock.

Despite beginning their innings slowly, the Kings XI Punjab batsmen led by KL Rahul hardly broke any sweat and easily chased down the target of 177 runs in just 18.4 overs to win their second game in IPL 2019.

With the match done and dusted, let's see how the players from both sides fared in this one-sided encounter.

Mumbai Indians

Quinton De Kock scored a quickfire 60 runs off just 39 balls.
Quinton De Kock scored a quickfire 60 runs off just 39 balls.

Rohit Sharma- 7/10

The skipper provided a good start to Mumbai Indians innings by scoring a quickfire 32 runs off just 18 balls and was dismissed by Hardus Viljoen in the last over of the batting powerplay.

Quinton De Kock - 10/10

The South African wicket-keeper was the top scorer for Mumbai Indians, as he played a brilliant knock of 60 runs before being trapped in front by Mohammed Shami.

Suryakumar Yadav- 2/10

Suryakumar Yadav could not do much with the in today's game as he was dismissed for just 11 runs by Murugan Ashwin.

Yuvraj Singh- 3/10

Compared to the previous two matches, Yuvraj Singh struggled for timing with the bat and played a slow innings of 18 runs of 22 balls and, like Suryakumar Yadav, was dismissed by Murugan Ashwin.

Keiron Pollard- 1/10

Pollard's poor run with bat continued as he was dismissed for just 7 runs by Andrew Tye, courtesy of a well-judged catch by Mayank Agarwal at the long-off boundary.

Hardik Pandya- 5/10

Like he had done it against RCB, Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches to Mumbai Indians innings by scoring a quickfire 31 runs off 19 balls and was dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the last over of Mumbai innings. However, Hardik had a poor day with the ball as he conceded 39 runs in his 3 overs.

Krunal Pandya- 5/10

The elder Pandya scored 10 runs off 5 balls with the bat and despite conceding 42 runs with the ball, he picked up the crucial wickets of Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal.

Mitchell McClenaghan- 1/10

McChenaghan had an off-day with the ball and conceded 35 runs in his 4 overs.

Mayank Markande-1/10

The leggie had a poor day as he was taken for runs by Mayank Agarwal in the only over he bowled.

Jasprit Bumrah- 5/10

Despite failing to take a single wicket, Bumrah once again bowled a tidy spell of 3.4-0-23-0.

Lasith Malinga- 3/10

Like all his pace compatriots in today's game, the veteran Lasith Malinga too went wicketless in his spell of 3-0-24-0.

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
My destiny made me a Computer Science Engineer.., but failed to destroy a "Writer"., inside me...!!!!
