IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK: Player Ratings for KKR

The Knights had a horrid day with the bat

Chennai hosted Kolkata Knight Riders on 9th April, 2019 at Chepauk. It was a low scoring affair and Chennai Super Kings won under the guidance of MS Dhoni. Deepak Chahar took 3 wickets in his 4 over spell and Faf Du Plessis scored a gritty 43 not out to take his team home to victory. Chahar was also awarded the man of the match award for his excellent performance and KKR were removed from the 1st rank after they failed to defend 108 runs.

While it wasn't expected to be a run-scoring fest, KKR absolutely failed to perform with the bat and none of them except Andre Russell managed to get going. KKR would want to sit down and ponder over what went wrong for them. They would want their players to be at their best before their next match.

With the match now done and dusted, let us have a look at how each player from KKR fared in the match and their rating for this match:-

Chris Lynn- 0

Chris Lynn absolutely failed to deliver with the bat. He faced 4 balls before getting out on the fifth and did not create any impact in the game for KKR.

Sunil Narine- 6.5

Sunil Narine did not perform with the bat as he scored just 6 runs off 5 balls. However, he had a decent outing with the ball as he took 2 important wickets of Shane Watson and Suresh Raina.

Robin Uthappa- 1.5

Uthappa got off to a good start and was building his innings well when he played an absolutely horrible shot and gave away his wicket. Had he stayed there for a longer time he could have played a match-winning inning.

Nitish Rana- 0.5

Rana's wicket was the turning point of the day. He failed to score any runs for his team and did not bowl either. He had faced just two balls before he started feeling the pressure of getting a run and gave away his wicket just like Uthappa

Dinesh Karthik- 3

Dinesh Karthik was building an innings when he got out to a superb catch by Harbhajan Singh. He kept well though and his captaincy was also good as he succeeded in taking the game deep for his team and did not suffer a huge loss in terms of net run rate.

Shubham Gill- 2

The U-19 star had a good opportunity to prove himself but he failed to do so. He got out to a stunning delivery by Imran Tahir and got stumped mercilessly by MS Dhoni. His score of 9 helped Russell settle down and play a good inning.

Andre Russell- 7.5

Andre Russell was the saviour for Kolkata as usual. He wasn't timing the ball so well but still managed to prevent his team from embarrassment as he racked up another fifty and a gritty one too. He did not bowl as he had injured his wrist but had a good outing with the bat.

Piyush Chawla- 6.5

Piyush Chawla took a wicket, two excellent catches and also managed to tonk a ball over the field. He had a decent outing the ball but could have done better on the slowish wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav- 7

Kuldeep Yadav failed to pick up any wicket in this match. However, he bowled extremely well and gave away just 16 runs in his four overs. He helped create a lot of pressure and his bowling was the only reason the match went so deep

Prasidh Krishna- 6

Prasidh Krishna also failed to pick up a wicket but he bowled extremely well in the powerplay and the middle overs. He had a good outing with the ball and helped create a lot of pressure.

Harry Gurney- 3

Harry Gurney had a dream debut in the previous game but failed to perform in this match. He went for 20 runs off his 2 overs and did not complete his quota. However, he helped Andre Russell form a good total and his presence in the non-striker's end was really needed.

KKR will be looking to bounce back from this match and will want to come back strongly and take over the first position in the table once again.

