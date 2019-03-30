IPL 2019, KKR vs DC- 3 changes that Delhi Capitals should make to get back to winning ways

Shreyas Iyer will look to inspire his team to victory against KRR (picture courtesy-BCCI/iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals's got off to a brilliant start to this season's Indian Premier League as they beat three-time time champions Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin at Wankhede. However, in the second game, MS Dhoni's side took advantage of Shreyas Iyer's inexperienced captaincy; as Chennai Super Kings registered a comfortable win against them. Playing their second home match, Delhi will be looking to make full use of the short boundaries of Feroz Shah Kotla and the extremely good batting track to get back to winning ways.

They face Kolkata Knight Riders with whom, they had a mixed journey in 2018 where they won one match with a huge margin; while lost the second one, due to an equally poor performance. In order get back to winning ways, they must make three changes in their team which can help them get the better of their opponents.

#3 Sandeep Lamichhane for Rahul Tewatia

The first change that Delhi should make is bringing in Sandeep Lamichhane in place of Rahul Tewatia. The biggest reason for doing so is that the Nepali spinner has way more variations in his bag than Rahul Tewatia. Secondly, he is harder to read and not many batsmen can tonk him around the ground. Feroz Shah Kotla is a short ground and it becomes easier to haul Tewatia over the park as he does give flight to his delivery. Lamichhane has a good record in T20's and Tewatia's economy rate is extremely concerning for Iyer's men. He has leaked runs at an economy of nine and ten runs per over in the opening two games of the season. Moreover, he hasn't been too handy with the bat and it would make complete sense to swap him for the young spinner.

