IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: 3 moments we are excited about

DC and KKR will battle against each other for the 2nd time this season tonight (Image Courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders had become the talk of the town after their first battle in IPL 2019. That was a thriller of a match which ultimately went in Delhi's favour after the Super Over.

The two teams will again face off against each other tonight, but this time at the iconic Eden Gardens. Delhi would want to get better at finishing matches from winning positions, while KKR would hope to maintain their position in the points table.

Here's a look at three exciting moments that the fans are looking forward to in the match:

#3 Rishabh Pant vs Kuldeep Yadav

Will Rishabh Pant be able to score big against KKR bowlers? (Image Courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

Rishabh Pant has blown hot and cold in this edition of IPL as he has got just one big score under his belt. He would hope to get going against the KKR bowlers as the entire cricket fraternity has an eye on him considering his hopes for a World Cup spot.

In keeping with his aggressive batting style, Pant might look to take on KKR’s left arm Chinaman bowler, Kuldeep Yadav. It remains to be seen if the young wicketkeeper-batsman can deliver under pressure today.

#2 Sunil Narine vs Chris Morris

Sunil Narine failed in KKR's last match (Image Courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

Sunil Narine has not been in prime form as an opening batsman in this year’s IPL. He hasn't got any fifty-plus score so far in IPL 2019, and opposition teams seem to have recognized his weakness now.

In particular, Narine has been finding difficulty in dealing with the short ball, which has created a huge amount of pressure on him.

In the battle between KKR and DC, Chris Morris will be the bowler whom Narine will target upfront. The Proteas fast bowler on his part will try to get the better of Narine as soon as possible.

#1 Andre Russell vs Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada won the previous battle against Andre Russell (Image Courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

Andre Russell would be waiting eagerly to take revenge against Delhi‘s strike bowler, Kagiso Rabada.

In the Super Over of the last match between these two teams, Russell faced Rabada in what was possibly the battle of the tournament so far. Russell has been in top form in this year's IPL, smashing nearly every ball out of the park. However, Rabada delivered an inch-perfect yorker to get rid of Russell, ultimately winning the match for his team.

The hard-hitting all-rounder will try to get one back tonight, but he will have his task cut out as Rabada has been in terrific rhythm all through the tournament.

