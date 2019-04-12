×
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
182   //    12 Apr 2019, 12:14 IST

Kagiso Radaba bowled a tremendous Super Over in their last meeting (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Kagiso Radaba bowled a tremendous Super Over in their last meeting (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host the Delhi Capitals at the iconic Eden Gardens for the 26th fixture of IPL 2019. The hosts have had a decent campaign so far in this season while the Capitals have been disappointing after getting a good start in the tournament.

These two teams will collide with each other for the second time in this season. The first meeting ended in a tie which led to the first Super Over of the tournament, where Kagiso Rabada held his nerve to take Delhi Capitals over the line.

KKR made an emphatic start to the season courtesy some blistering performances from Andre Russell & Co. With four wins and a couple of defeats in their six league games, the Knight Riders are comfortably lying at the second spot in the points table.

The hosts would be looking to go all the way this year as they possess some real match-winners like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Chris Lynn. And Dinesh Karthik has led his side from the front since taking over from Gautam Gambhir. Having lost their previous encounter against the mighty CSK, KKR will be determined to get revenge at their home ground.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far in this season. They are currently lying in the sixth place with three victories and as many defeats in six outings. Kagiso Rabada starred once again when they thrashed RCB in their previous encounter, and the Capitals would be hoping for a similar kind of performance from him when they lock horns with KKR tomorrow night.

Venue Stats (IPL)

Total matches: 72

Matches won batting first: 28

Matches won bowling first: 44

Average 1st Inns score: 157

Average 2nd Inns score: 144

Highest total recorded: 218/4 (20 Ov) by KKR vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded: 49/10 (9.4 Ov) by RCB vs KKR

Highest score chased: 204/2 (18.2 Ov) by KXIP vs KKR

Lowest score defended: 114/4 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KKR

Head-to-head record

Total – 23

Kolkata Knight Riders – 14

Delhi Capitals – 9

Team news

Kolkata Knight Riders

- Matt Kelly has joined the squad to replace the injured Anrich Nortje. 

- Lockie Ferguson might return to the starting lineup to replace Harry Gurney.

Delhi Capitals

- Harshal Patel has been ruled out of the tournament following his injury.

- Sandeep Lamichhane is likely to make way for Trent Boult in the playing XI.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant(w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Key players

Kolkata Knight Riders

- Chris Lynn

- Sunil Narine

- Andre Russell

Delhi Capitals

- Shikhar Dhawan

- Rishabh Pant

- Kagiso Rabada 

Probable playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult / Sandeep Lamichhane

