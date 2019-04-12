IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: The worst captaincy move of the day

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 721 // 12 Apr 2019, 23:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

He deserved a century tonight (Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

KKR is one of the toughest teams to beat at their home. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have had a mixed season coming into this game as they had won 50% of their matches. DC had a poor record in the Eden Gardens as their last win at the venue came way back in 2012. So all the odds were in the favour of KKR.

Earlier in the evening, DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first on a pitch which looked a batting paradise. KKR changed their opening combination in this match as Joe Denly and Shubman Gill were opening the innings. KKR got off to worst possible start when Denly got out on the first ball of the innings.

Robin Uthappa and Shubman Gill built a good partnership for the second wicket. Then KKR lost momentum in the middle overs as they lost some quick wickets. Andre Russell came to their rescue yet again as he scored a quick fire 45 to put KKR in a good position. Eventually, KKR managed to post a target of 179 for DC which was below par on this pitch.

The hosts needed early wickets but they seemed to miss a trick. Dinesh Karthik was too slow in introducing spin into the attack. While Prithvi Shaw lost his wicket early, the pace on the ball allowed Shikhar Dhawan to settle in. The experienced opener built an incredible partnership for the third wicket with Rishabh Pant.

Pant played a good innings but failed to finish the match yet again. Colin Ingram used his experience to ensure that DC didn't face much trouble in knocking off the target. Shikhar Dhawan was left stranded on 97 but he must be happy because his team registered a famous win. DC won the match by seven wickets with seven balls to spare to win at Eden Gardens for the first time since 2012.

This win means that the visitors have risen to the 4th position in the IPL standings. On the other hand, KKR seems to have lost their momentum as they have lost two in a row. While they are still second in the table, the chinks in their armour are evident.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL live score, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap, and fantasy tips.

Advertisement