IPL 2019: KKR vs DC, Who Said What: World reacts as Delhi beat Kolkata at the Eden for the first time since 2012

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
145   //    13 Apr 2019, 00:27 IST

Dhawan and Ingram finished the game for DC (Pic credits: BCCI)
Dhawan and Ingram finished the game for DC (Pic credits: BCCI)

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals was all about four batsmen - Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rishabh Pant.

While Gill (65, 39 balls, 7*4, 2*6) hit a fantastic fifty to the KKR's innings, Russell (45, 21 balls, 3*4, 4*6) with his brutal hitting gave his team the final push. But Chris Morris dismissed Russell in the penultimate over and helped DC contain KKR to a score of 178.

During the chase, the 105-run partnership between Dhawan and Pant made things for the Delhi Capitals. Pant (46, 31 balls, 4*4, 2*6) was dismissed in the eighteenth over, but Dhawan (97, 63 balls, 11*4, 2*6) and Colin Ingram (14, 6 balls, 1*4, 1*6) did not allow their side to falter and took their side home with 7 balls to spare.

Here's how the world reacted to Delhi's win against Kolkata at the Eden Gardens:

Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: To be honest the par score was 10-15 runs more than that. We didn't bat well and didn't post a good score. I expected our bowlers to perform better, that didn't happen though. Such things happen in a game of cricket. They (Lynn and Narine) are two key players and missing them is never good. But Shubman grabbed the opportunity and played really well. You are always going to have replacements. It was hard on Joe to get out on the first ball, but I am sure he'll come back strong in the next game. I think picking wickets on this ground has been difficult but bowlers can work on few areas and come back harder. That's what IPL is all about, coming back stronger every time you can.

Shreyas Iyer, DC captain: It is an amazing feeling. Before the game, I was recollecting the last win. It is a good victory. Back-to-back wins feel nice. It was really tough for us to decide on the team. Out of the 12 we had, we had one change. I think it was a good move to get in Keemo Paul. We love to bat on such tracks. We love batting on variable tracks. The way Dhawan batted, he showed his experience and class. Was well appreciated the way he played. Amazing to watch him. Today he came out and delivered the goods. He is an amazing personality and is good to have him around the team.

Rishabh Pant: I just try to keep my head clear and play according to the ball. (The plan) Take the game deep and complete the game as soon as possible. In T20, when you are chasing, you need to control and pace your innings in such a way that you could complete the match in 18-20 overs. I don't focus on what the bowlers are thinking. I just focus on my stuff. We (him and Dhawan) were just talking about taking the match deep. It was a fantastic pitch to bat on and in the end, we got it easily.

Shikhar Dhawan, Man of the Match: I knew it could be my first T20 hundred but the team goal is more important, hence I took that single rather than taking a huge risk. It's totally opposite here compared to Delhi. I was telling Dinesh the same thing. It's a good wicket to bat on. Good for the bowlers as well as the batsmen, makes it interesting. In Delhi we have to adapt ourselves, hence we got to have that skill. I really enjoyed in the first six overs but I knew I had to stay till the last. I was getting the right thoughts and I had to take the game deep. Rishabh is such a big hitter he can always hit it out of the park.

Harsha Bhogle:

Mohammad Kaif:

Anjum Chopra:

Irfan Pathan:

Ayaz Menon:

Boria Majumdar:

Gaurav Kapur:


