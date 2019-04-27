×
IPL 2019, KKR vs MI: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
109   //    27 Apr 2019, 19:15 IST

Mumbai Indians have the potential to go all the way this season (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Mumbai Indians have the potential to go all the way this season (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to welcome Mumbai Indians at the iconic Eden Gardens in the 47th fixture of IPL 2019

The hosts will be desperate to get back to winning ways, while the Blue Army would be eyeing the top spot in the IPL points table with another win. As we head into the business end of the tournament, these two teams will face each other twice in the space of three days.

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far, to say the least. Having started their season on a high, the hosts have lost six consecutive matches.

Dinesh Karthik played an impressive unbeaten knock of 97 against Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. However, his heroics went in vain as the Royals clinched a last-over victory. KKR are lying precariously at the sixth spot in the points table with four wins and seven defeats, and all their remaining games are must-win games for them.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have been one of the most consistent sides this tournament. With seven wins in their 11 league fixtures, the Blue Army are sitting comfortably at the second spot in the points table.

Rohit Sharma (67) and Lasith Malinga (4-37) came to the party against CSK to beat the defending champions by 46 runs in their last encounter. Many believe Mumbai Indians have the potential to go all the way this season and clinch their fourth IPL title.

Match details

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats (IPL)

Total Matches: 74

Matches won batting first: 28

Matches won bowling first: 46

Average 1st Inns score: 157

Average 2nd Inns score: 144

Highest total recorded: 218/4 (20 Ov) by KKR vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded: 49/10 (9.4 Ov) by RCB vs KKR

Highest score chased: 204/2 (18.2 Ov) by KXIP vs KKR

Lowest score defended: 114/4 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KKR

Head-to-head record

Total – 23

Kolkata Knight Riders - 8

Mumbai Indians - 15

Team news

Kolkata Knight Riders

- Kuldeep Yadav is likely to replace Yarra Prithviraj in the starting lineup.

- Robin Uthappa might return to the squad to strengthen their batting lineup.

Mumbai Indians

The visitors are likely to go ahead with the same winning combination.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph and Jayant Yadav

Key players

Kolkata Knight Riders

- Chris Lynn

- Sunil Narine

- Andre Russell

Mumbai Indians

- Rohit Sharma

- Hardik Pandya

- Lasith Malinga

Probable playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Suni Narine, Robin Uthappa / Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney / Carlos Brathwaite

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evan Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

