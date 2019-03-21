×
IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH: Predicted overseas players for Sunrisers Hyderabad

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
672   //    21 Mar 2019, 11:39 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a mighty team in recent times. The quality of their players - both overseas and local - have helped the team stay among the top three teams in the last 3 seasons.

Overseas players have always played a pivotal role for SRH. Kumar Sangakkara, who captained the Orange Army for nine matches, followed by Cameron White for the remaining seven matches in their inaugural season (2013), lead the side to their maiden playoffs. These two players also won numerous matches for the franchise.

Overseas players have also played huge roles in final matches, such as Ben Cutting, who spoiled RCB's dreams of winning an IPL trophy and was declared the Man of the Match in the 2016 final.

On that note, here is a look at the four overseas players who are likely to play for the Orange Army in their opening match of IPL 2019.

#4 Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hassan
Shakib Al Hassan

The Bangladesh captain and one of the world's best all-rounders was retained by Sunrisers for a price of ₹1 crore in the IPL auction 2019.

Shakib Al Hasan is widely acclaimed for his left-handed aggressive batting style in the middle order and his controlled slow left-arm orthodox bowling. He did adequate justice to his role in the last season for the Orange Army. 

Shakib was a regular in the playing XI in the last season, playing all the 17 matches. He scored 239 runs with an average of 21.72. With the ball, he scalped 14 wickets.

The stats clearly show he is a dependable all-rounder for the team in Indian conditions.

The Bangladesh captain can provide the much-needed balance for SRH in the opening game. He can used be as a floater and can bat in any position. Also, he is one of the best left-arm spinners in the IPL.


