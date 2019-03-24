IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH, Who Said What: World reacts to Russell's onslaught and KKR's stunning victory
The second match of the IPL saw KKR lock horns with SRH. A high-scoring encounter was finally served up as the two sides made merry on a flat surface.
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field. Sunrisers opened with their dynamic batting duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Warner, making his return, showed everyone why he is such an important player to SRH and the IPL as he smashed his way to a 53-ball 85, while Bairstow played second fiddle, scoring 39 runs.
Vijay Shankar provided the finishing touches to the innings, playing a nice little cameo of 40 runs and propelling SRH to a score of 181.
KKR did not have a great start to their innings as they lost Chris Lynn very early. The required run rate kept increasing as SRH bowled well in the middle overs, applying the stranglehold. The partnership between Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa was slow but necessary as they kept their side in the game.
The run rate kept increasing for KKR but with Nitish Rana getting boundaries regularly, the match was still evenly-poised with both sides capable of getting a result. There was also a little interruption in the middle with one of the floodlight towers going off, adding to the drama.
KKR required 53 off the last 3 overs, and that’s when Andre Russell came to the party, scoring 49 off just 19 balls. Shubman Gill finished the match by hitting 2 huge sixes off Shakib Al Hasan in the last over as KKR snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.
Now, we take a look at how the world reacted to the hosts' amazing victory:
