IPL 2019: KL Rahul's unbeaten knock takes Kings XI Punjab to a thrilling 6 wicket win over SRH 

The Kings XI Punjab defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in a thrilling encounter at the PCA Stadium, Mohali on Monday.

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and elected to field first. Mujeeb Ur Rahman got the early breakthrough dismissing Jonny Bairstow for one run. At the end of six overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 27 for one.

After the power play overs, Kings XI Punjab bowlers kept a lid on the run flow not allowing David Warner and Vijay Shankar to score runs easily. Ashwin struck by dismissing Shankar for 26. Warner and Shankar had added 49 runs for the second wicket.

Mohammad Nabi and Warner took singles putting pressure on the Kings XI Punjab bowlers. Nabi was brilliantly run out by Ashwin on his follow through. Warner played steadily at the other end to reach his half century off 49 balls. Manish Pandey and Warner added 55 runs for the fourth wicket.

Deepak Hooda came to the crease and hit 14 runs off three balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad post 150 for four.

Chasing the target of 151 runs to win, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a good start as Rashid Khan dismissed dangerous Chris Gayle for 16. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal steadied the innings with some brilliant stroke play. At the end of six overs, Kings XI Punjab scored 38 for one. After the power play overs, both batsmen made the batting look easy on a good batting pitch.

Rahul and Agarwal played Khan cautiously before putting pressure on other Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers. Rahul reached his half-century off 34 balls while Mayank Agarwal also completed his fifty off 40 balls.

With 19 runs required off 18 balls, Sandeep Sharma dismissed Agarwal for 55. Rahul and Agarwal added 114 for the second wicket. In the same over, Sandeep got the wicket of David Miller.

In the 19th over, Siddarth Kaul dismissed Mandeep Singh to create some panic for the Kings XI Punjab. With 11 runs required off final over, KL Rahul hit a boundary off the fourth ball and helped Kings XI Punjab win the match by six wickets with one ball to spare.

Kings XI Punjab 151 for 4 in 19.5 overs (KL Rahul 71*, Mayank Agarwal 55, Sandeep Sharma 2/21, Rashid Khan 1/20) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 150 for 4 in 20 overs (David Warner 70*, Vijay Shankar 26, Mohammed Shami 1/30, R Ashwin 1/30) by 6 wickets.

