×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders announce support staff for upcoming season

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.75K   //    09 Mar 2019, 18:39 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders finished third in the previous edition of the IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders finished third in the previous edition of the IPL

What's the story?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday announced the members of their support staff for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with former South African cricketer, Jacques Kallis, continuing in his role as head coach of the team. He will be ably supported by Simon Katich, who has been named the assistant coach.

In case you didn't know...

Last season, the Kolkata-based franchise had a major reshuffle in the auction. Gautam Gambhir, who had led the side for quite a long time, was released from his duties, while wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik, was made the captain of the side. There were also several new faces introduced.

This seemed to do the trick for KKR last season. With 8 wins in 14 games, they finished third on the points table but crashed out in the playoffs after Sunrisers Hyderabad pipped them by 14 runs in the second qualifier.

The heart of the matter

KKR have made some important changes ahead of IPL 2019 as well. Legendary South African all-rounder and former KKR star Kallis has been named the head coach of the franchise, with Simon Katich serving as his assistant and Abishekh Nayar as a mentor.

Apart from them, Omkar Salvi, Carl Crowe and Andrew Leipus have been given the roles of bowling coach, spin bowling coach and physio respectively.

The list containing the members of the support staff was unveiled by KKR CEO, Venky Mysore, on his official Twitter handle earlier today. Here is the complete list:

What's next?

Kolkata punched above their weight last season, making it to the playoffs, and the Dinesh Karthik-led side would be aiming to go one step further this year. They will open their account against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 24.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Jacques Kallis
IPL 2019: 3 Kolkata Knight Riders players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders: Complete list of players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders' strongest possible playing XI
RELATED STORY
Why Kolkata Knight Riders have the most balanced side in the IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 : Top 5 wicket takers for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Players who can help Kolkata Knight Riders win the title this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three biggest match-winners for Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analysis of the Kolkata Knight Riders and season prediction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Will Kolkata Knight Riders lift their third title?
RELATED STORY
10 Players you might not know played for Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us