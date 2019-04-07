IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals

Andre Russell won the game for Kolkata Knight Riders last Friday

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been in phenomenal touch in the 12th edition of the VIVO Indian Premier League having won 3 of their first 4 matches of the season. Their only defeat came in a Super Over against the Delhi Capitals.

The Knights have formed a habit of coming back in the matches after being down in the first phase and Andre Russell has been their main man in this season.

Dre Russ has played multiple match-winning knocks for the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise and the team owner has heaped praises on the West Indian for his performances.

The Purple and Gold Army will now be in action tonight at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium where they will take on the Rajasthan Royals, who recently broke their losing streak of 3 matches.

Here's what can be the probable XI of Kolkata Knight Riders for tonight's match -

Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn will continue as the openers of the team. Lynn finally showed glimpses of returning to form against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata's last game while Narine has been regularly used as a pinch-hitter by the Knights and thus, expect him to continue opening the innings.

Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik have played their roles to perfection in the season and the Indian core has been the key reason behind the team's success in the league.

Andre Russell and Shubman Gill have cemented their place as the finishers of the team with their splendid performances. Russell has been the team's MVP with his masterclass six-hitting abilities. Carlos Brathwaite can be included in tonight's fixture in place of Lockie Ferguson as Brathwaite is a proven match-winner while Ferguson leaked runs at a hammering rate against RCB.

Prasidh Krishna is being considered the top Indian bowler of the team and he should retain his place along with the wrist spinners, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav.

