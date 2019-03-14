IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders sign Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier

Sandeep Warrier

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier for the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League. In 2018/19 Ranji Trophy season, the right arm pace bowler picked 44 wickets in 10 matches (18 innings) and helped Kerala reach their maiden semi-finals of the domestic tournament.

Sandeep Warrier was in sensational form for Kerala this season. He took 5-wicket hauls on four occasions in the tournament. He has a profound ability to swing the ball and trouble the batsmen. In 2018/19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Warrier finished with 12 wickets from 6 matches. He took a hat-trick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament.

Right before the start of 2019 IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders decided to sign him. The franchise had finished a credible third in the 2018 IPL season with a young team. Their bowling attack looked weak with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Vinay Kumar released from the squad.

Sandeep Warrier was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise for three seasons from 2013 to 2015 but did not get a chance to feature in the playing eleven. He was picked by KKR for a base price of INR 20 Lakhs. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2018/19 season, he took 8 wickets from 8 matches including a hat-trick.

He could become the sixth player from Kerala to be a part of IPL. Sanju Samson and Midhun from Rajasthan Royals, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi and Asif M are the other Kerala players who have played in the IPL.

The 2019 IPL season will begin from 23rd March. The schedule for the first two weeks have been announced and the rest of the schedule would be announced later.

Sandeep Warrier joined the training camp on Wednesday. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match on 24th March. Carlos Braithwaite, Joe Denly, Harry Gurney, Lockie Ferguson, Nortje was bought by the franchise in the auction this year.