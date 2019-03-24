×
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
405   //    24 Mar 2019, 15:16 IST

Kane Williamson wmiss the opening match following his injury
Kane Williamson will miss the opening match following his injury

After a sensational start to the tournament yesterday, Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Eden Gardens in the first game of Sunday. The Knight Riders will be eyeing start off their campaign on a winning note in front of their home fans. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will fancy their chances in the opening encounter being the runners-up of the last edition. Both the teams have a well-balanced squad on the paper, but it remains to be seen who will come out on top in this battle.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time crowned IPL champions, had a decent season last year under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik. After scouting some quality players in the IPL auction, KKR can become the third team to lift three IPL titles. They have a well-balanced team with the right combination of local and overseas players.KKR has the potential to destroy any IPL team as they possess real firepower with the bat along with some quality bowlers. Having been knocked out in the last year’s playoffs, the Knight Riders would be eyeing to avenge their defeat when they face the same opponents on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had an exceptional season last year in the IPL where they finished at the top of the table in the league stage. Kane Williamson led his side tremendously well to the finals of the Indian Premier League 2018. Chennai Super Kings defeated them in the finals for the record fourth time in a season, to clinch their third IPL title. The visitors must be ecstatic with the arrival of David Warner after serving a year-long ban. David Warner’s appearance will strengthen their batting lineup. Sunrisers Hyderabad has the most balanced squad on paper, and their bowling attack is probably the best in the tournament. If this team plays as per their potential, they can surely lift their second IPL title this year.

 

Game details

 

Date: Sunday, March 24, 2019

Time: 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

 

 

Ground Stats IPL


Total matches- 70

Matches won batting first- 27

Matches won bowling first- 43

Average 1st Inns scores- 156

Average 2nd Inns scores- 143

Highest total recorded- 210/6 (20 Ov) by MI vs KKR

Lowest total recorded- 49/10 (9.4 Ov) by RCB vs KKR

Highest score chased- 204/2 (18.2 Ov) by KXIP vs KKR

Lowest score defended- 114/4 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KKR

 

Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

  • Martin Guptill, Jonny Bairstow, and Wriddhiman Shah might feature in the starting lineup.
  • Williamson will miss the opening game due to injury. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side in his absence.

 

Kolkata Knight Riders:

  • Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, and Carlos Brathwaite have been drafted in the team.
  • Anrich Nortje has been sidelined for this match due to an injury.

 

Squads 

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Dinesh Karthik(C), Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Carlos Brathwaite, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik.

 

Key players 

Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • David Warner
  • Rashid Khan
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar

 

Kolkata Knight Riders

  • Chris Lynn
  • Andre Russell
  • Kuldeep Yadav

 

Probable XI 

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Kartik, Andre Russel, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

 

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Work Hard. Play Harder!
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Preview
