IPL 2019: KXIP's strongest playing XI for their first game against RR

Rahul will want to get some huge scores and continue from where he left off last season

The Kings XI Punjab had a mixed bag last season and disappointed their fans who thought that the team were close to repeating what they did in 2014. After topping the table in the first half of the season, they slumped to the 7th position due to successive losses which highlighted the side's middle order issues and the inability to chase down scores.

The team went all-out at the auction and bought 13 players after releasing a lot of players. Few of their new additions are mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (₹8.4 Crore), English all-rounder Sam Curran (₹7.2 Crore) and Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami (₹4.8 Crore).

They will look to forget the past and begin their IPL campaign with a bang in their first game against the Rajasthan Royals in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on 25th March, Monday.

It won't be easy to bat first and the dew factor will come into play for the chasing side though it may not be as much as it does in other grounds. Both the teams have to get their team combinations right and let's take a look at KXIP's strongest playing XI to face RR.

Openers: Chris Gayle and KL Rahul

Rahul and Gayle put on few amazing stands last season

Chris Gayle has looked in tremendous touch and just can't be dropped for this match. The Caribbean dispelled doubts about his form with a great outing against England and he may very well carry on the momentum to Jaipur and hit a few balls out of the park and set things rolling for KXIP.

This season will be crucial for KL Rahul in order to make it to the WC squad but if he overcomes his starting trouble, the Karnataka batsman is one of the best to watch. He didn't do a bad job with the gloves last season and was simply unstoppable with the bat. He'll want to get his team off to a great start and get some runs under his belt.

