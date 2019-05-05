IPL 2019: KXIP vs CSK - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and probable XI

CSK needs to win this match to retain the top spot in league table

It’s time for the last weekend of doubleheaders, where Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Mohali. The hosts will play for pride as they failed to make it into the playoffs while the defending champions have to get these two points to remain at the top of the ladder. Both the teams will come face-to-face for the second time in the battle of the 'Kings'. Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious by 22 runs last time both these sides met.

Kings XI Punjab have had a forgettable season this time around in the IPL inspite of some sensational performances. With five wins in their thirteen outings, the hosts are languishing at the bottom of the points table. KL Rahul has been in tremendous touch scoring 522 runs this season. After another poor campaign after all the anticipation, Kings XI Punjab will be hoping to end this tournament on a high.

On the contrary, Chennai Super Kings has been the most consistent franchise again this season. Having won nine and lost four times in their thirteen league fixtures, the reigning champions are leading the league table with 18 points. CSK went to the top of the pile with an emphatic victory over the Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter. Dhoni and Co will be eyeing to register another win and secure the top spot.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Sunday, May 05, 2019

Time: 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats IPL

Total matches- 51

Matches won batting first- 23

Matches won bowling first- 28

Average 1st Inns scores-165

Average 2nd Inns scores- 154

Highest total recorded- 240/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded- 67/10 (17.1 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Highest score chased- 194/6 (20 Ov) by KXIP vs DCG

Lowest score defended- 106/6 (10 Ov) by KXIP vs RCB

Head-to-head Record

Total – 21

KXIP – 08

CSK- 13

TEAM NEWS

Kings XI Punjab

Ankit Rajpoot can make a comeback for this match to replace Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings

The visitors are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup.

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

KEY PLAYERS

Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul

Chris Gayle

Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina

MS Dhoni

Imran Tahir

Probable Playing XI

Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C,WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir