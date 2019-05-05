IPL 2019: KXIP vs CSK - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and probable XI
It’s time for the last weekend of doubleheaders, where Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Mohali. The hosts will play for pride as they failed to make it into the playoffs while the defending champions have to get these two points to remain at the top of the ladder. Both the teams will come face-to-face for the second time in the battle of the 'Kings'. Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious by 22 runs last time both these sides met.
Kings XI Punjab have had a forgettable season this time around in the IPL inspite of some sensational performances. With five wins in their thirteen outings, the hosts are languishing at the bottom of the points table. KL Rahul has been in tremendous touch scoring 522 runs this season. After another poor campaign after all the anticipation, Kings XI Punjab will be hoping to end this tournament on a high.
On the contrary, Chennai Super Kings has been the most consistent franchise again this season. Having won nine and lost four times in their thirteen league fixtures, the reigning champions are leading the league table with 18 points. CSK went to the top of the pile with an emphatic victory over the Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter. Dhoni and Co will be eyeing to register another win and secure the top spot.
MATCH DETAILS
Date: Sunday, May 05, 2019
Time: 04:00 PM IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
League: Indian Premier League
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats IPL
Total matches- 51
Matches won batting first- 23
Matches won bowling first- 28
Average 1st Inns scores-165
Average 2nd Inns scores- 154
Highest total recorded- 240/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KXIP
Lowest total recorded- 67/10 (17.1 Ov) by DC vs KXIP
Highest score chased- 194/6 (20 Ov) by KXIP vs DCG
Lowest score defended- 106/6 (10 Ov) by KXIP vs RCB
Head-to-head Record
Total – 21
KXIP – 08
CSK- 13
TEAM NEWS
Kings XI Punjab
- Ankit Rajpoot can make a comeback for this match to replace Arshdeep Singh.
Chennai Super Kings
- The visitors are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup.
SQUADS
Kings XI Punjab
Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Chennai Super Kings
Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn
KEY PLAYERS
Kings XI Punjab
- Lokesh Rahul
- Chris Gayle
- Sam Curran
Chennai Super Kings
- Suresh Raina
- MS Dhoni
- Imran Tahir
Probable Playing XI
Kings XI Punjab
Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami
Chennai Super Kings
Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C,WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir