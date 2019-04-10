IPL 2019: KXIP vs MI - 1 change both teams could make to win the match

The Mumbai Indians are all set to host Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede. They are currently sitting in the fifth position and a win against Punjab will take them up to third place; a position occupied by Punjab right now.

The pitch at Wankhede is a lively one and the likes of Chris Gayle should be able to get a big score on this pitch. With both teams having some big names in both bowling and batting departments, the match promises to be a cracker of a contest and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on the top.

While both teams have a mostly settled playing XI, they would want to make a couple of changes to ensure that they have their best players going out to play. Both teams could do with changing one member of their team.

Let us have a look at who that player could come in to decide the match for their team:

Mumbai Indians: Yuvraj Singh in place of Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is out with a niggle

Mumbai will have to make a forced change in the match against Punjab. Rohit Sharma had injured himself the evening before the match and will be sitting out so that he does not risk any further injury.

In that case, Suryakumar Yadav will open the innings in his place. Suryakumar Yadav had an excellent IPL in 2018 when he opened the innings and he will be looking to get some runs under his belt.

Replacing Yadav in the middle order will be Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj Singh showed promising signs of a comeback in the early games of the league but he was soon left out from the XI. He will be looking to make a comeback and get some runs under his belt.

He is a match winner and should easily make his way into the team. He will be looking to make a permanent place for himself in the playing XI.

Kings XI Punjab: Karun Nair in place of Mandeep Singh

It is time for Karun Nair to show what a class player he is.

Mandeep Singh has just failed to perform with the bat. In the five innings that he has played he has scored one, two, 29, 33 and five runs respectively. Though he has remained not out on some occasions, he is not doing the job that is being asked of him.

His responsibility is to improve the run rate at the end of the innings by hitting some big shots in the slog overs. However, he has failed to do that.

Karun Nair makes a good case for this spot. He has the ability to play the big shots as well as play the long innings if there is a batting collapse. Nair is a complete player and he should be given a chance in the match. Nair will be looking to make a strong case for himself by getting some runs under his belt and will want to make his place in the XI permanent.

With players of such abilities present in both sides, it should be one hell of a contest with both teams seeking to secure a win for themselves, so that they can make it to the play offs . It will be exciting to see which team gets the better of each other and comes out with a win.

