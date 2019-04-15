IPL 2019, Match 32, KXIP vs RR: Head to Head stats and probable playing XI

The KXIP team members (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 32nd match of IPL 2019 will be played on 16 April at 8 PM IST between the Kings XI Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

KXIP have won four matches and lost four to be placed at the fifth position in the IPL points table. On the other hand, RR find themselves at the seventh position, having won only two matches and lost five.

Ahead of the encounter between the two sides tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between them and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The KXIP vs RR rivalry has seen 18 matches being played so far, with RR having won 10 of those games and KXIP the remaining eight. Overall RR have won the title once, in the first season, while KXIP have never managed to win it even once.

When these two teams met each other last season, both teams managed to win one match each. This is the second encounter between these teams this season, with KXIP having won the first one by 14 runs - that match featured the infamous 'Mankading' incident with Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler.

Probable XI

Kings XI Punjab

Nicholas Pooran

Despite their loss against RCB on Saturday, KXIP are likely to stick with the same team. This means Nicholas Pooran will play ahead of David Miller.

Probable XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals

Riyan Parag (image credits: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Krishnappa Gowtham went for plenty of runs against MI on Saturday. He could be replaced by Riyan Parag, who had a decent debut against CSK.

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Steven Smith, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtam / Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Squads

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen, Lokesh Rahul, PrabhSimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag,Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jaydev Unadkat, S Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi.

