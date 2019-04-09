IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH, Who Said What: World reacts as Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab entered this match on the back of painful defeats and were looking to get back to winning ways, but it was the home team that emerged triumphant in the end.

Sunrisers' batsmen, after Jonny Bairstow's early dismissal, struggled to score runs at a quick pace. Even David Warner's half-century could not take SRH to a par score. If not for Deepak Hooda's 3-ball 14 at the end, Sunrisers would not have reached the 150-mark.

During the chase, Rashid Khan dismissed Chris Gayle off his very first ball, but a 114-run partnership between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal ensured that KXIP were firmly in the driver's seat.

Even after the three quick wickets of Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, and Mandeep Singh, Sunrisers were never really in the match as KL Rahul, with his 53-ball 71, ensured that his team came away with the two points.

Here's how the world reacted to Punjab's win over Hyderabad:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain: Of course it is hard but I am pretty happy with the way we bowled with the dew around. It is a bit difficult to bowl yorkers and slower balls, but given the dew, we executed our plans pretty well.

The bowling plans depend on the length of the boundaries. When we came to bowl we kept the dew factor out of our minds and all we wanted to do was stretch it to the last over. It is a good thing to get a break now, we can assess what we have done so far.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab captain: Too close for comfort. We have had really close games, the biggest positive for me is there is scope for improvement. It will be really harsh to say that we conceded 100 runs in the last 11 overs. The plans were exectued really well.

The crowd have been splendid this year and it's a massive boost for us. It was always in our plans, Mujeeb knows Mohali very well and as a spinner, you need to know the lengths and speeds to bowl at.

Sometimes the figures don't do justice, but I think Mujeeb bowled well today. You do use spinners with the new ball and Mujeeb has done it all his life for Afghanistan. And it was a good match-up between Bairstow and Mujeeb.

KL Rahul, Man of the Match: Didn't start off the way I wanted in the first couple of games. Now, I'm just enjoying my batting and happy to end up on the winning side. Been playing with Chris for a long time and really enjoy batting with Mayank.

The batting group has done well so far. The way Mayank came out and the way he was striking even against Mumbai gives me a little bit of time to get set.

Mayank Agarwal: It was 18 balls and 19 runs to win and someone had to take a chance. We didn't do it easily, but happy to get two points. We were obviously backing ourselves with 11 needed off 6 balls despite an experienced bowler like Nabi bowling the final over.

We enjoy batting with each other (batting with Rahul). When I walked out to bat, the plan was to get a 50-60 run partnership. He [Rahul] was there till the end to see off the chase.

Ian Bishop:

How often have two opposing openers batted through an IPL innings? Warner, and KL Rahul more especially have shown the value even in this format sometimes of someone batting deep in the innings. Well played @lionsdenkxip . K L for that No4 slot for World Cup? — ian bishop (@irbishi) April 8, 2019

RP Singh:

So good to see @klrahul11 finish it for @lionsdenkxip! His partnership with @mayankcricket saved the day for Punjab. Well played boys✅#KXIPvSRH — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 8, 2019

Aakash Chopra:

Smith yesterday. Warner today. Batted through the innings but the team ended up 20-30 short. #KXIPvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 8, 2019

Manoj Tiwary:

Gud win 4 Kings11 tonight.#Rahul really played well to take his team over d line, dats wat current indian players needs to do more often. Being consistent nd takin d team over the line is wat is expected of them. I think SRH missed a trick by not playing #stanlake in dis pitch 👍 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) April 8, 2019

Hemang Badani:

Good to see that KXIP got past the winning line. They will go back thinking about the manner in which they have gone about their chase in the last 2 games. They got the game under control for most part but for some strange reason they find themselves in these tight situations. — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 8, 2019

Boria Majumdar:

Well played @klrahul11 closing a game is very very important. @SunRisers were 15 short and that’s what made the difference. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 8, 2019

When he gets runs @klrahul11 just looks class. Somehow somewhere I feel he is just very very good and should be given a go in the World Cup team. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 8, 2019

Ayaz Memon:

Warner’s misfield to give Pinjab a win sums up poor night’s cricket by SRH. Barring few wickets falling before close, Punjab always in control. Hyderabad were 20-25 runs short. The bowlers made up for it to an extent, but a dropped catch and some sloppy fielding put paid to hopes — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 8, 2019

Gaurav Kalra:

big win for Kings XI Bangalore #KXIPvSRH — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 8, 2019

Vikram Sathaye:

2 Bangalore Boys fighting for Punjab under the leadership of a Chennai boy National integration at its best ! #IPL — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 8, 2019

