IPL 2019: List of foreign players who will leave midway due to national duties

The Indian Premier League 2019 is reaching towards the culmination of the league stage as all eight teams look to tussle it out in their remaining games to make it to the top four.

Chennai Super Kings have pretty much confirmed their spot in the top four and are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 16 points. Delhi Capitals are surprisingly second in the table with 14 points, followed by ever-consistent Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have 12 and 10 points respectively.

Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders have been struggling of late after a good start to the season and are only ahead of the starving Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

This year the IPL is taking place in a unique scenario where it will be followed by the ICC World Cup and hence, many foreign players would leave the season midway for their World Cup preparations.. With the World Cup coming closer, the exodus of foreign players has begun from the cash-rich T20 tournament. Two Englishmen - Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow have already said goodbye to the IPL and have flown back home.

While West Indies, New Zealand and Afganistan are expected to allow their players to play the entire IPL season, players from Australia, England, and South Africa are under strict orders to return back to their nation on or before the due date prescribed by their respective boards.

The English players have to leave the tournament on or before the 26th of April. The Australian players are expected to reach Australia before 2nd of May, whereas the South African board are yet to make any official announcement, but the players are expected to leave the tournament before the playoffs begin.

Here's the list of the players who would not be available for the remaining part of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals- Kagiso Rabada

Chennai Super Kings- Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis

Kolkata Knight Riders- Joe Denly

Kings XI Punjab- David Miller

Mumbai Indians- Quinton De Kock, Jason Behrendorff

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Dale Steyn

Rajasthan Royals- Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Steve Smith

Sunrisers Hyderabad- David Warner, Jonny Bairstow

Looking at the above names, it is quite obvious that when these players leave, they are also going to leave a huge hole to fill for their respective teams. While teams such as KKR and KXIP seem the least affected, the likes of RCB, RR and SRH are worst hit due to the exodus.