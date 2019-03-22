×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Match 1, CSK vs RCB Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
176   //    22 Mar 2019, 22:58 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture on March 23
Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture on March 23

Its time for the Indian T20 feast and the Indian Premier League is set to enthrall it's fans from Saturday, March 23, with the opening fixture set to be played between two duly followed team, led by captain cool MS Dhoni and flamboyant Virat Kohli as Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore face off at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Head to Head Overall Stats: Both franchises have clashed in 22 completed IPL games, with the Chennai comprehensively dominating the scoreline at 15-7.

Head to Head in MA Chidambaram Stadium: At Chennai Dhoni's men have hosted Bangalore on seven occasions and outclass the Kohli's men by winning six of those.

Chennai Super Kings

Defending champions CSK aim to keep momentum in 2019.
Defending champions CSK aim to keep momentum in 2019.

Chennai had a phenomenal comeback last season and became the second team to secure three IPL titles after Mumbai Indians. With the same team setup as previous year, the team begin this season as favourites

Batting

Key Players - Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina & MS Dhoni

Ambati Rayudu has certainly made his name for being one of most consistent campaigners of current times and was Chennai's key run getter last season with 602 runs. While Shane Watson unbeaten century in the season's finale against Sunrisers Hyderabad paved the way for CSK's title triumph and the team will need them to continue their dominance in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, skipper MS Dhoni is a man who doesn't throws away his wicket so easily and one can understand his batting worth by the fact that he remained unbeaten on nine occasions in IPL 2018. Further his last year average of 75.83 and strike rate of 150.66 can make opponents scratch their heads on the feild. Raina is an ever present player in the CSK lne up and is expected to hold the batting together.

Bowling

Key Players - Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo & Ravindra Jadeja

Advertisement

Shardul Thakur was Chennai's leading wicket taker last year with 16 wickets. While Dwayne Bravo with 14 wickets was their second best bowler in previous season and both these played will be eager to rattle the opponents early on. While Deepak Chahar is one of the quality spinner CSK possesses and he along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be expected to trouble the opponents with their variations during middle overs.

Expected Playing XI

MS Dhoni (C), Dwayne Bravo, David Willey, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, and Suresh Raina.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB eye a new beginning in IPL 2019. (Image Source - IPLT20/BCCI)
RCB eye a new beginning in IPL 2019. (Image Source - IPLT20/BCCI)

Bangalore has been one of most unlucky franchisee in the league. The franchisee always had some star names in their ranks and have been among most dangerous lineups on the paper, but were victims of failing at key moments on numerous occasions and they would love to put an end on that.

Batting

Key Players - Virat Kohli, AB de Villers

Skipper Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of most devastating batters in any format and the skipper was teams leading run-getter last year with 530 runs and is likely to be the major threat for his opponents. While AB Devillers, when at his best can make the bowlers sweat for their run-ups. Devillers average strike rate of 148.36 and ability to score all around the ground makes him a key figure in the lineup.

Bowling

Key Players - Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee & Mohammed Siraj

Umesh Yadav was season's fourth highest wicket taker in 2018 with 20 wickets and he along with Tim Southee will be team's go to bowlers during the powerplay and death overs. While Mohammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal will be expected to trouble the opponents during the middle overs and will be backed to put constraints on CSK's run rate.

Expected Playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli CSK vs RCB CSK vs RCB Head to Head
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
IPL 2019: All-time playing XI for CSK vs RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Predicted overseas players for CSK and RCB in the opening game
RELATED STORY
CSK vs RCB: Three epic IPL matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB: 3 Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB: 3 key battles that could decide the result of the season opener
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Flashback: RCB vs CSK
RELATED STORY
RCB vs CSK Match preview, stats and predictions
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore : Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK v RCB: Why CSK will win the match 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB - Recounting the best encounters between the two teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us