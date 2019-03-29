IPL 2019: Match 10, DC vs KKR Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players

Delhi Capitals will welcome Kolkata Knight Riders for the tenth fixture of IPL 2019.

On song Kolkata Knight Riders will look for their third consecutive win, when they visit the national capital for the tenth fixture of IPL 2019 against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday, March 30.

Head to Head Overall Stats: Both teams have locked horns 21 times, with KKR leading the scoreline by winning 13 games.

Head to Head at Feroz Shah Kotla: The Capitals have hosted KKR on eight occasions, but have come out victors only three times.

Pitch Report: The Kotla Pitch tends to be slow and is considered ideal for the spinners.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Last year semifinalists, KKR have begun their 2019 campaign with 2 wins out of 2 against SRH and KXIP to occupy the top spot in the IPL Points Table. The former champions will look to continue their league dominance and consolidate the top spot with a thumping win against the Delhi Capitals.

Batting

Key Players - Andre Russel, Robin Uthappa & Nitish Rana

Andre Russell has been the firing on all cylinders for the Kolkata Knight Riders so far. He hammered an unbeaten 49 from 19 balls in the first match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and followed it up by a 17-ball 48 against the Kings XI Punjab.

Nitish Rana too has been among runs on both occasions. Nitish scored 68(47) in KKR's season opener and followed that up with 63 from just 34 balls in the second. Robin Uthappa has also played his part by scoring 102 runs in two games and the skipper will need these two to continue their magnificent run in the national capital.

Bowling

Key Players - Kuldeep Yadav, Andre Russel & Piyush Chawla

Andre Russell is leading the KKR on both fronts and has been their most successful bowler so far with four wickets in two games. Piyush Chawla is also playing his part and has snared a scalp in both games and from the team's perspective, it will be essential that these two continue their good run. Apart from them, two the other contenders to trouble the opponents in both games were Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson and the skipper will back them to clinch few wickets against the Capitals.

Expected Playing XI

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa.

Delhi Capitals

Like KKR, Delhi too started their season with a bang against the Mumbai Indians but fell short against the experienced Chennai Super Kings in their next game.

Batting

Key Players - Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan & Colin Ingram

Rishabh Pant began this season with an unbeaten 27- ball 78 against Mumbai Indians. Then followed it with a quick fire 25 from 13 balls and the wicketkeeper-batsman is expected to continue his form against KKR. Shikhar Dhawan scored his first half-century of the 2019 season against Chennai and the opener seems have got his rhythm back, which is a big positive for the Capitals.

Colin Ingram, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have also shown their capabilities in the previous games and they will be raring prove their worth in the next game.

Bowling

Key Players - Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane & Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra was the pick of the lot last time with figures of 2/35. Axar Patel and him will be backed to tighten the grip on the opponents scoring rate.

Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Ishant Sharma will share the pace duties. Rabada and Ishant claimed three wickets in two games so far, but Rabada bowled 20 dot balls, which certainly makes him a go-to man for the team.

Expected Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram.

