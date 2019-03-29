×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Match 10, DC vs KKR Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
21   //    29 Mar 2019, 21:51 IST

Delhi Capitals will welcome Kolkata Knight Riders for the tenth fixture of IPL 2019.
Delhi Capitals will welcome Kolkata Knight Riders for the tenth fixture of IPL 2019.

On song Kolkata Knight Riders will look for their third consecutive win, when they visit the national capital for the tenth fixture of IPL 2019 against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday, March 30.

Head to Head Overall Stats: Both teams have locked horns 21 times, with KKR leading the scoreline by winning 13 games.

Head to Head at Feroz Shah Kotla: The Capitals have hosted KKR on eight occasions, but have come out victors only three times.

Pitch Report: The Kotla Pitch tends to be slow and is considered ideal for the spinners.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (Source: IPLT20/BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders (Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

Last year semifinalists, KKR have begun their 2019 campaign with 2 wins out of 2 against SRH and KXIP to occupy the top spot in the IPL Points Table. The former champions will look to continue their league dominance and consolidate the top spot with a thumping win against the Delhi Capitals.

Batting

Key Players - Andre Russel, Robin Uthappa & Nitish Rana

Andre Russell has been the firing on all cylinders for the Kolkata Knight Riders so far. He hammered an unbeaten 49 from 19 balls in the first match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and followed it up by a 17-ball 48 against the Kings XI Punjab.

Nitish Rana too has been among runs on both occasions. Nitish scored 68(47) in KKR's season opener and followed that up with 63 from just 34 balls in the second. Robin Uthappa has also played his part by scoring 102 runs in two games and the skipper will need these two to continue their magnificent run in the national capital.

Advertisement

Bowling

Key Players - Kuldeep Yadav, Andre Russel & Piyush Chawla

Andre Russell is leading the KKR on both fronts and has been their most successful bowler so far with four wickets in two games. Piyush Chawla is also playing his part and has snared a scalp in both games and from the team's perspective, it will be essential that these two continue their good run. Apart from them, two the other contenders to trouble the opponents in both games were Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson and the skipper will back them to clinch few wickets against the Capitals.

Expected Playing XI

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (Source - iplt20.com)
Delhi Capitals (Source - iplt20.com)

Like KKR, Delhi too started their season with a bang against the Mumbai Indians but fell short against the experienced Chennai Super Kings in their next game.

Batting

Key Players - Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan & Colin Ingram

Rishabh Pant began this season with an unbeaten 27- ball 78 against Mumbai Indians. Then followed it with a quick fire 25 from 13 balls and the wicketkeeper-batsman is expected to continue his form against KKR. Shikhar Dhawan scored his first half-century of the 2019 season against Chennai and the opener seems have got his rhythm back, which is a big positive for the Capitals.

Colin Ingram, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have also shown their capabilities in the previous games and they will be raring prove their worth in the next game.

Bowling

Key Players - Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane & Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra was the pick of the lot last time with figures of 2/35. Axar Patel and him will be backed to tighten the grip on the opponents scoring rate.

Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Ishant Sharma will share the pace duties. Rabada and Ishant claimed three wickets in two games so far, but Rabada bowled 20 dot balls, which certainly makes him a go-to man for the team.

Expected Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium KKR vs DC
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
IPL 2019: Match 10, DC vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 30th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 6, KKR vs KXIP Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Looking back at the 2 batsmen who were dismissed on the first ball of the first match of a season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 5, DC vs CSK Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 6, KKR vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 27th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 5, DC vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 26th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: Probable playing XI and key players 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Indians to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH
LIVE
Innings Over
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us