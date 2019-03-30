IPL 2019: Match 11, SRH vs RCB Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eleventh fixture of IPL 2019.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to end their winless run and get first points on the league table, when they visit the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for the eleventh fixture of IPL 2019 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, March 31.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The men from Hyderabad edges out the Royal Challengers Bangalore by securing seven games in 12 head to head fixtures.

Head to Head at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Visaka) Stadium: Both sided have gone head to head in six games and the Bengaluru boys have managed to beat the hosts only once.

Pitch Report: The Visaka curator laid down a typical flat batting deck in the previous fixture and the players are expected to witness a similar track for this game as well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Perspective

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source - iplt20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad, losing their campaign opener against the Riders, bounced back strongly to clinch a dominating five-wicket win against the Royals.

Meanwhile, SRH have lost just one out of last five fixtures at home and are coming of an impressive win at same venue, which will boost their confidence even further.

Batting

Key Players - Kane Williamson, David Warner & Jonny Bairstow

Both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow continued from where they left in the opening fixture and shared another centurion stand among them. While the former played a 69 run knock, the latter missed out on a well deserved fifty and will once again be key against the Challengers.

Advertisement

Vijay Shankar too continued his cracking show to amass a 15-ball 35, and he is certainly a X-factor for the Sunrisers. While skipper Kane Williamson made a slow start on his comeback and managed just 14 runs before being caught by Tripathi, and the former Orange Cap holder will be eager to play a big one here.

Bowling

Key Players - Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Siddarth Kaul

Rashid Khan once again led the bowling charts to end as most economical of the lot with figures of 1-24 from his four overs and the Afghan star is expected to continue his magnificent run against Bangalore.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended with one of his worst figures in the IPL; the bowler was taken to cleaners in his four overs to end with figures of 0-55 and he alongside Siddharth Kaul will be expected to make a strong comeback in the next fixture.

Expected Playing XI

Kane Williamson (C), Jonny Bairstow (W), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and David Warner.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Perspective

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Source - iplt20.com)

On the flip side, the Challengers are yet to open their account on the league table and lost a tight encounter to Mumbai Indians in a controversial way.

Batting

Key Players - Virat Kohli, AB de Villers and Parthiv Patel

Virat Kohli (46 runs from 32 balls) and AB de Villers (70 runs from 41 balls) bounced back in the second game to get the team towards a competitive score, the franchisee will need these two to replicate their show in Hyderabad.

Parthiv Patel also scored a quick 31 and the opener will be backed to make it better against SRH.

Bowling

Key Players - Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav & Mohammad Siraj

The bowling was a big positive for the RCB, Umesh Yadav led the bowling attack to clinch two wickets for just 26 runs and is expected to pose major threat to the Sunrisers. While Yuzvendra Chahal did the real damage by picking four crucial wickets of QDK, Yuvraj, Suryakumar & Pollard, and was well supported by Mohammad Siraj, who snared two wickets towards the end.

Expected Playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel (W), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Advertisement