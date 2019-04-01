IPL 2019, Match 13, KXIP vs DC: One impact player from either team

The 13th match of IPL 2019 will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali on April 1 at 8 PM IST.

Both teams have played three matches in the tournament till date, winning two and losing one. Based on net run-rate, DC is placed at the 4th position on the table while KXIP occupies the 5th spot.

Chris Gayle, with 139 runs, is currently leading the batting charts for KXIP this season, while Mohammed Shami is their leading wicket-taker with 3 wickets. On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw leads the batting charts for DC with 130 runs and Kagiso Rabada is their top wicket-taker with 4 wickets.

On that note, let’s have a look at one player from either team who could have a significant impact on today's match.

Kings XI Punjab - Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye is known for the wide variety of balls he delivers and his ability to bowl in the death overs. He was the Purple Cap-winner of the 2018 IPL with 24 wickets from 14 matches, and has picked 37 IPL wickets from 21 matches overall. He entered the 2019 IPL after a good BBL season where he picked up 17 wickets.

Tye has played 2 matches for KXIP this season but has failed to do anything significant. He has picked only 2 wickets whilst going for plenty of runs. However, he remains one of the leading death bowlers on the circuit and will play a major role in restricting the likes of Rishabh Pant and co.

Delhi Capitals - Colin Ingram

BBL - Strikers v Hurricanes

Colin Ingram entered the IPL after an excellent PSL season in which he became the first overseason player to score a century.

He started this IPL season well, scoring a 32 ball 47 in the first match. However, in the next two matches, he was dismissed for 2 and 10 respectively and DC would expect him to start finding the gaps and picking up runs to help strengthen the middle order.

