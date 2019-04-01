×
IPL 2019, Match 14, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Why RR will win the match

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
51   //    01 Apr 2019, 21:24 IST

RR seem likely to win the match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
RR seem likely to win the match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals, winless in 3 games will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the bottom-dwellers at home in IPL 2019. Both the sides desperately need a win to get their campaign back on track and this match will be a crucial one in determining each team's chance of success in this tournament.

RR have looked good as a unit but have failed to conquer the crucial stages of the game and have always allowed the opposition to score in the death overs and put too much pressure on themselves during chases.

RCB have looked dismal and their side seems in disarray. Both the power play overs and the death overs have been smashed for runs and apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, none of the bowlers have looked comfortable in front of the bowling crease. Their batting has been even poor and their new recruits have failed to soak in pressure and even Virat Kohli has looked jaded this season.

They will have reinforcements in the form of the returning Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

All things considered, let's take a look at 3 reasons why RR seem poised to win the match.

#3 Better form of batsmen

Ben Stokes seems to be in form. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/)
Ben Stokes seems to be in form. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The RR batsmen haven't had a bad time this season and have scored above 160 in every match they have played so far. There is flexibility which allows the teams to make use of each batsman's talent in specific situations. With players like Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler in decent form, they can bat RCB out of the game due to the side's high confidence levels.

#2 Much better bowling unit

Shreyas Gopal has looked good this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Shreyas Gopal has looked good this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Despite their 3 losses, one can't say that RR have a bad bowling unit. Their problem has been in deciding which bowler to use for the death overs and they need to take the brave decision to drop Jaydev Unadkat and not let the price tag affect their decisions. Shreyas Gopal has bowled very well and he had the number of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers last season.

Jofra Archer is their X-Factor and has been excellent with the ball and can pick up wickets at will whenever he comes out to bowl. Ben Stokes is a good 6th bowling option and though he's tad expensive, he always picks up wickets when he comes on to bowl. Dhawal Kulkarni too is a good opening bowler and RR as a bowling unit are much stronger than RCB.

#1 They have a set team combination without too many changes

RR have gelled together as a unit. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
RR have gelled together as a unit. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

RR's unit until now have shown stability and have clicked well as a team and have looked very good throughout the match losing out only in the key portions. RR hasn't made a single change to their playing XI and have backed their players who seem to be delivering. The side is a well-oiled unit and a game against a weakened RCB is what they need to get the win that has eluded them so far.

RCB, in contrast, have been unable to choose the players from their talented squad and the lack of judgement in choosing their playing XI has hit them hard. They have chopped and changed too much and are bound to do so against RR in this match while RR are likely to stick to the same combination. This will work to RR's favour and in front of their home ground in their fortress at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RR are the side most likely to win the match.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Ben Stokes Virat Kohli
