IPL 2019: Match 14, RR vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

CricWiz
ANALYST
Preview
215   //    01 Apr 2019, 15:08 IST

 

Which team will register their first win in IPL 2019?
Which team will register their first win in IPL 2019?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will face off in a battle of two teams at the bottom of the points table. RCB and RR have lost all the three matches that they have played so far and are desperately in need of a win. RCB lost their first match comprehensively against CSK before going down fighting against Mumbai Indians in their next outing. However, the manner in which they lost the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad would have dented the team's morale. To recover from such a situation will be a big test of Virat Kohli's captaincy. 

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals has been competitive in all their matches but has failed to win important moments which has resulted in the results not going their way. The Royals have three back-to-back matches at Jaipur and the team will look to capitalise on the home advantage.

RCB - Areas the team needs to work on

RCB have failed to get going in all the three departments. While foreign recruits such as Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhhome and Moeen Ali have failed to set the stage on fire, their batting is over-dependent on Kohli and Ab de Villiers. RCB might look to bring in the experience of Tim Southee to solve their death bowling woes. Also, the team will want to have a fixed batting order.

Rajasthan Royals - Areas the team needs to work on

Rajasthan Royals team management will be scratching their heads over the dismal form of Jaydev Unadkat. Unadkat was bought by the Royals for a staggering ₹8.4 crores but he has failed to deliver in the first three matches. In the last two matches, Ajinkya Rahane has exclusively used Unadkat in the death overs but the left-arm seamer has leaked too many runs.

Who will win the match?

Even though both the teams look completely out of sorts, Rajasthan Royals will have an upper hand against RCB, who have too many issues to ponder upon. Royals are a formidable outfit playing at home and if they resolve their batting woes they can be a force to be reckoned with this year. 

Fetching more content...
