IPL 2019, Match 15, MI vs CSK: One impact player from either team

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
Feature
139   //    03 Apr 2019, 09:41 IST

The 15th match of IPL 2019 will be played between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 3 at 8 PM IST.

The teams have thus far played 24 times against each other in the IPL, out of which MI have won 13 and CSK have come out victorious 11 times.

Both teams have played three matches in the tournament so far, with CSK winning all the three outings, while MI have struggled for form, winning once and losing twice.

MS Dhoni, with 107 runs, is currently leading the batting charts for CSK this season, while Imran Tahir is the leading wicket-taker for the franchise with 6 wickets. On the other hand, Quinton de Kock leads the batting charts for MI with 110 runs and Jasprit Bumrah is their top wicket-taker with 4 wickets.

On that note, let’s have a look at one player from either team who could have a significant impact on today's match.

Mumbai Indians - Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh had a disappointing IPL season in 2018, managing just 65 runs in 8 matches. He has an overall IPL record of 2728 runs from 130 matches.

But this year, batting for MI at No:4, he has started off well. He has scored 53 runs from 35 balls in the first match against DC. He has so far scored a total of 94 runs from 69 balls in the three matches he has played this year.

The main concern for MI is that their middle order is not delivering as much as their top order. MI would expect the veteran southpaw to keep scoring runs in the upcoming matches as well to give some solidity to the fragile middle order.

Chennai Super Kings - Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina is one of the most successful batsmen in the IPL. He has played in all the IPL seasons and has been good in most of them. He has made a total of 5070 IPL runs from 179 matches at an average of 34.25.

This season, he has scored a total of 85 runs from three matches so far. He bats at No:3 for CSK. Raina would be expected to continue his good form this season make more contributions for his team.

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
