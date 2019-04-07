×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019- Match 17: CSK vs KXIP Player Ratings

Aravind Babs
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2   //    07 Apr 2019, 02:50 IST

Dhoni was once again in the thick of the action.
Dhoni was once again in the thick of the action.

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab locked horns at the Chepauk in a high voltage clash for the table-topper spot. The match surely lived up to its nickname, "battle of the Kings", as it was the captains who shone on either side, both with their individual performance and their shrewd tactical decisions.

However, it was MS Dhoni on the top, yet again, as he directed some clever bowling changes to deny Punjab what seemed to be a straightforward chase. Here are the player ratings from both sides.

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson- 7/10: Watson chose to play the subdued second fiddle to his more aggressive opening partner Faf in another 50-partnership for Chennai. A magnificent straight six off Andrew Tye showed his hunger for more before Ashwin cut his stay short.

Faf du Plessis- 9/10: Faf played a delightful knock, studded with classic cover drives to outrageous ramp shots. With Watson holding the innings at the other end, Faf tore into the Punjab bowling to end with a quickfire 54 off 38. With Rayudu failing at the opening slot, Faf has made most of the opportunity given to him.

Suresh Raina- 3/10: Raina disappointed yet again, as he became the third scalp to the Kings captain with an uncharacteristic 17 off 20 balls. His complete misjudgment of Ashwin's turn was probably the direct result of Faf's dismissal in the previous ball. However, time does seem to be running out for Raina as another failure can put his spot in danger.

MS Dhoni- 9/10: It was "Thala" show once again at his favourite hunting ground, as Dhoni stayed till the end to finish things off for Chennai. He quickly brushed off his lukewarm performance against Mumbai with a blistering 37 off 23. During defending, his critical decisions like tossing the ball to Harbhajan against Gayle and choking the run flow in the middle overs using spinners silently edged Punjab out of the contest.

Ambati Rayudu- 7/10: Flexibility is the biggest plus of Rayudu as a player, as he quickly fitted into the new no. 5 spot with a reassuring knock of 21 off 15. This would definitely be a double benefit to the management as his replacement at the top had also fared well in the match.

Kedhar Jadhav- NA: Jadhav neither batted nor bowled, which is why he was not rated.

Ravindra Jadeja- 7/10: Jadeja stuck to his basics yet again- tight lines, wicket to wicket, choke the run flow. Though he did not take a single wicket, bowling his full quota with an economy of just six certainly turned the heat on the opposition.

Advertisement

Deepak Chahar- 3/10: Though Deepak Chahar was taken to the cleaners, and bowled a few erratic deliveries towards the end, he held his nerve towards the end, dismissing the dangerous David Miller and sealing the game for Chennai.

Harbhajan Singh- 10/10: With a maiden and two wickets, Harbhajan was the best player of the evening. That he delivered a twin strike, including the almighty Chris Gayle, even before Punjab could get their feet set, makes it sweeter. Rest assured that in the remaining home games on a slow Chepauk track, Bhajji has probably sealed his selection.

Scott Kuggelejin- 5/10: Scott's opening game for Chennai turned out to be a bittersweet affair as he returned with two wickets, both the top scorers of Punjab, but not before he was taken to the cleaners by the same guys.

Imran Tahir- 7.5/10: Tahir did the same job as Jadeja, albeit a little better, Giving away just 20 in his full quota, he was instrumental in building up pressure for the final overs.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab MS Dhoni Harbhajan Singh Leisure Reading
Aravind Babs
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: The best captaincy move of the day
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 18, CSK vs KXIP: Match preview, key players and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 2 CSK players for whom this is a must-perform match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 3 Changes that CSK should make for the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 3 moments we are excited about in today's clash
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 18 | CSK vs KXIP | Match Preview | Pitch Report
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 4 overseas players CSK might pick in the playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: Match Preview and team news 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 18, CSK vs KXIP, Match Prediction: Who will win today's game?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs KXIP, Who said What: World reacts as Chennai Super Kings top points table
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Yesterday
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Today
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Today
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us