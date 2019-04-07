IPL 2019- Match 17: CSK vs KXIP Player Ratings

Dhoni was once again in the thick of the action.

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab locked horns at the Chepauk in a high voltage clash for the table-topper spot. The match surely lived up to its nickname, "battle of the Kings", as it was the captains who shone on either side, both with their individual performance and their shrewd tactical decisions.

However, it was MS Dhoni on the top, yet again, as he directed some clever bowling changes to deny Punjab what seemed to be a straightforward chase. Here are the player ratings from both sides.

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson- 7/10: Watson chose to play the subdued second fiddle to his more aggressive opening partner Faf in another 50-partnership for Chennai. A magnificent straight six off Andrew Tye showed his hunger for more before Ashwin cut his stay short.

Faf du Plessis- 9/10: Faf played a delightful knock, studded with classic cover drives to outrageous ramp shots. With Watson holding the innings at the other end, Faf tore into the Punjab bowling to end with a quickfire 54 off 38. With Rayudu failing at the opening slot, Faf has made most of the opportunity given to him.

Suresh Raina- 3/10: Raina disappointed yet again, as he became the third scalp to the Kings captain with an uncharacteristic 17 off 20 balls. His complete misjudgment of Ashwin's turn was probably the direct result of Faf's dismissal in the previous ball. However, time does seem to be running out for Raina as another failure can put his spot in danger.

MS Dhoni- 9/10: It was "Thala" show once again at his favourite hunting ground, as Dhoni stayed till the end to finish things off for Chennai. He quickly brushed off his lukewarm performance against Mumbai with a blistering 37 off 23. During defending, his critical decisions like tossing the ball to Harbhajan against Gayle and choking the run flow in the middle overs using spinners silently edged Punjab out of the contest.

Ambati Rayudu- 7/10: Flexibility is the biggest plus of Rayudu as a player, as he quickly fitted into the new no. 5 spot with a reassuring knock of 21 off 15. This would definitely be a double benefit to the management as his replacement at the top had also fared well in the match.

Kedhar Jadhav- NA: Jadhav neither batted nor bowled, which is why he was not rated.

Ravindra Jadeja- 7/10: Jadeja stuck to his basics yet again- tight lines, wicket to wicket, choke the run flow. Though he did not take a single wicket, bowling his full quota with an economy of just six certainly turned the heat on the opposition.

Deepak Chahar- 3/10: Though Deepak Chahar was taken to the cleaners, and bowled a few erratic deliveries towards the end, he held his nerve towards the end, dismissing the dangerous David Miller and sealing the game for Chennai.

Harbhajan Singh- 10/10: With a maiden and two wickets, Harbhajan was the best player of the evening. That he delivered a twin strike, including the almighty Chris Gayle, even before Punjab could get their feet set, makes it sweeter. Rest assured that in the remaining home games on a slow Chepauk track, Bhajji has probably sealed his selection.

Scott Kuggelejin- 5/10: Scott's opening game for Chennai turned out to be a bittersweet affair as he returned with two wickets, both the top scorers of Punjab, but not before he was taken to the cleaners by the same guys.

Imran Tahir- 7.5/10: Tahir did the same job as Jadeja, albeit a little better, Giving away just 20 in his full quota, he was instrumental in building up pressure for the final overs.

