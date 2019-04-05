IPL 2019, Match 17, RCB vs KKR: 2 players for whom this is a do-or-die match

Chris Lynn

The 17th match of IPL 2019 will be played on April 5 at 8 PM IST, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

RCB have lost all the four matches they have played in the tournament so far while KKR have won two matches and lost one. KKR currently sit at the 4th position on the points table while RCB are rock bottom.

The RCB vs KKR rivalry has seen 22 matches being played in the IPL so far. KKR have won 13 of them, while RCB managed to win the remaining 9.

Last season, when these two teams faced off against each other, KKR won both the matches. They also finished in the third spot last year while RCB finished 6th, failing to even make the playoffs.

Despite the fact that the match is being played at RCB's home ground, KKR will start as favourites.

On that note, let’s take a look at one player from either team for whom this match is critical.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn is one of the most destructive batsmen in the shortest format of the game. In the 2018 IPL, he scored 491 runs from 16 matches at an average of 32.73, striking at 130.23.

This season, he has struggled with the bat, managing only 37 runs from three matches so far. KKR would expect him to start contributing with the bat as the season progresses.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali, the all-rounder from England, is another player who has struggled to impact games for RCB. Moeen usually bats in the lower middle order for England, however, RCB have tried using him at the top where he has failed. He has scored only 42 runs from four matches so far.

He has struggled with the ball as well, registering figures of 9-0-71-1 across four matches.

RCB have options like Tim Southee and Nathan Coulter-Nile to replace Moeen, and both are capable of making some quick runs down the order and bowling good spells with the ball. This could be the Englishman's last chance to prove his worth and contribute to his team's cause.

Advertisement