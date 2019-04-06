IPL 2019: Match 18, CSK vs KXIP, Match Prediction: Who will win today's game?

Chennai Super Kings had an off day against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday as they ended up losing the game by 37 runs.

CSK's top order looked out of form and their death overs bowling has been pretty ordinary in IPL 2019 so far. MSD was able to use someone like Deepak Chahar predominantly in the start of the innings and Dwyane Bravo at the fag end. But MI attacked Deepak Chahar and Kieron Pollard made a mockery of Dwayne Bravo, thrashing him for 29 runs.

However, at home, CSK are a force to reckon with. They know the conditions well and on spin-friendly conditions, MSD has complete control of the game. Even their batting lineup looks far more stronger at home.

KXIP, on the other hand, would be fresh of Sam Curran's magnificent hat-trick against DC. They would want to get on a winning roll and upset CSK.

Chris Gayle might make a comeback to add more firepower to their batting unit. Apart from that, they should look to go in with the same unit that beat DC with Mujeeb, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Murugan Ashwin taking care of spin bowling duties.

Chennai Super Kings

Strength

They are back playing at the Chepauk where they can control proceedings. The track is more suited to their bowling attack and they exactly know what to do. Also, the form of MS Dhoni is a huge plus for CSK.

Weakness

Their weakness remains their top order batting with Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina being out of form, which leaves too much for the middle order to do. Also, their death overs bowling wasn't that great against MI.

With Dwayne Bravo injured, who will take that responsibility?

Kings X1 Punjab

Strength

Undoubtedly their strength is their batting with the "Universe Boss'' expected to play after an injury. With Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and David Miller, they have a solid top four. Their spin bowling also adds to their strength.

Weakness

KXIP lack a quality finisher in their batting department. Despite all the firepower at the top, they have a fragile middle order. Also, their pace bowling hasn't been at its best this season with Tye, Viljoen struggling for consistency.

Who will win today's game?

CSK will be looking to get back to winning ways post the disappointment at the Wankhede. KXIP would want to cause an upset by defeating the favorites CSK on their home turf.

Considering the pitch conditions, ground and the fact that CSK have had an outstanding record at Chepauk winning 72% of the games played here, the team who will win today's game would be Chennai Super Kings( CSK).

