IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell's demolition of Siddarth Kaul in 18th over is the moment of the match

The iconic Eden Gardens at Kolkata played host to the Sunrisers Hyderabad for KKR's first game in IPL 2019. The match saw Bhuvneshwar Kumar captain his first game in the IPL. On the other hand, David Warner made a return to the IPL after a gap of 2 years.

After Kolkata Knight Rider's won the toss and decided to put the visitors into bat, the openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got SRH off to a good start. It was refreshing and nice to see David Warner putting his past one year behind him and let his bat do the talking.

David Warner's attacking knock comprised of nine boundaries and three maximums. Jonny Bairstow also had a good debut for SRH. It was important to finish off the innings on a high and that's where the ever-impressive Vijay Shankar played a crucial knock of 40 in 25 balls. In the end, SRH put on a total of 181 runs.

Chasing down a challenging target of 182 runs at the Eden Gardens against the quality bowling attack of SRH, KKR were on course with Nitish Rana playing a blinder after being sent in to open the batting.

But constant fall of wickets hampered the chase of KKR. First Chris Lynn went early, then Robin Uthappa got out after building a partnership with Nitish Rana. But what turned this game on its head was Andre Russell's breathtaking batting.

Before the 18th over, KKR needed 64 to win off 18 balls. Andre Russell absolutely demolished Siddarth Kaul, which is our Moment of the Match. The way he went about tearing apart Kaul paved way for KKR to get back into the game. KKR eventually got to the target with 2 balls to spare.

Andre Russell was brutal in taking down the opposition in his usual style. First Siddarth Kaul was taken to the cleaners. Dre Russ then went onto to demolish India's premium death bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. To add to the woes, the last over was bowled by Shakib Al Hasan and Shubman Gill hit him for two sixes to deliver KKR the win and 2 points on the IPL Points Table.

Clearly, the momentum was in favour of SRH and they dismissed Nitish Rana for a well played 68 runs, but such is the beauty of the IPL that one over can change the game. In this case, Andre Russell's blitz in the last few overs proved to be the difference between the sides.

