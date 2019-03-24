IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Player of the match

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 26 // 24 Mar 2019, 20:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In the second match of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday cruised past Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thriller at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

After the one-sided first match, the encounter gave spectators some exciting stuff to enjoy. Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad started off brilliantly with comeback man, David Warner hitting it all around the park.

Despite being out of the action for about a year, Warner made it count straightaway. He scored a scintillating knock of 85 runs, including nine fours and three sixes. Vijay Shankar came into the party, scoring 24-ball unbeaten 40 runs at the back end of the innings.

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders didn't find the start they would have wanted. They lost Chris Lynn in just the second over of the innings. However, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa came to the rescue, forming a stand of 80 runs. Nitish made 68 runs in 47 balls while as Uthappa added 35 runs in the chase.

Russell muscles it in favour of KKR

After this partnership, KKR lost a few quick wickets and were reduced to 118-3 in 15.3 overs. Thereon, it was Andre Russell who changed the scenario of the game. The Caribbean star played a match-winning knock of 49 runs in 19 balls, including four fours and as many sixes, steering KKR to a thrilling win.

He received the required support from youngster Shubman Gill from the other end, who scored a 10-ball 18. The hosts chased down the total in 19.4 overs.

Russell undoubtedly was the player of the match for his heroic knock. The big man went after the quality bowling of Sunrisers and pulled off an unbelievable for Dinesh Karthik-led side.

Advertisement