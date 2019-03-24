IPL 2019, Match 2: KKR vs SRH - Three events that fans would be eagerly waiting for

Raghav Ravichandran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 182 // 24 Mar 2019, 09:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

VIVO IPL 2019 got off to a predictable start. The defending champions won the toss on a rank turner at the Chepauk stadium and destroyed the visiting Royal Challengers Bangalore side.

The spinners of CSK were just too hot for RCB's batsmen to handle. Harbhajan Singh started the slide, and it was followed by Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja who ensured the collapse was complete and there was no match or contest. Although RCB pulled the game to the 18th over, it was a given that CSK was the winner.

Now the action shifts to the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata which would host the first game of the Super Sunday, a matchup between the Dinesh Karthik led KKR versus the Bhuvneshwar Kumar led SRH. Bhuvi is captaining the side in Kane Williamson's absence.

There is always a fresh set of expectations and hopes the fans of each franchise would bring to the table when a new season starts. So even now fans of both KKR and SRH would hope their team performs well in the IPL.

Looking ahead to today's clash at the Eden Gardens which promises to be a mouth-watering affair. What are the events the fans would be eagerly waiting for?

#1 The presence of Shah Rukh Khan at the stadium

Shah Rukh Khan

The beauty of the IPL is it brings together the best of both worlds- Cricket and entertainment. You would see the likes of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh Khan at the stadium to cheer their respective franchises.

That in itself adds to the thrill of watching the game and it also embodies the nature of the IPL, with it being 'cricketainment'. WIth KKR set to host SRH later on today, everyone would want to see the 'Badshah of Bollywood' entertain his fans.

As an actor, SRK is going through a rough patch in the past few years with none of his movies striking gold at the box office, but as a brand in the ad world and as a face on social media, he is certainly a force to reckon with.

The very fact that SRK may be at the stadium might ensure that everyone who is his fan but not necessarily a cricket fan or KKR fan would end up watching the game.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement