IPL 2019: Match 23, Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Preview
183   //    08 Apr 2019, 23:09 IST

MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik
MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 23 of the 2019 IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, April 9. With four wins out of five matches, both these sides are flying high with impressive performances and the game at Chepauk promises to be a mouth-watering encounter. It won't be easy for Kolkata to stop MS Dhoni's men, who are invincible at home, having won all the three matches played in Chennai so far.

Nevertheless, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik would relish the prospect of returning to Chepauk and will be aiming to secure two points at the end of the day. The last time when both these teams faced-off in Chennai, it was the Men in Yellow who emerged victorious by five wickets. Let us look at CSK's probable line-up for the clash against the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders.

Openers


Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis

Playing his first game of this season, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis scored a solid 54(38) against Kings XI Punjab at home. CSK's decision to include Du Plessis in the XI paid rich dividends as his knock instilled confidence in the CSK camp after the opening woes in the first four games. Though Shane Watson is yet to replicate his last season's form with the bat, expect the Aussie to partner Du Plessis at the top of the order.

Middle-order


Rayudu and Dhoni
Rayudu and Dhoni

Suresh Raina, who is yet to unleash his usual best will once again form the fulcrum of CSK's middle-order. The southpaw must try to convert his twenties and thirties into half-centuries to add more firepower to Chennai.

Following Raina will be their skipper MS Dhoni at number four. With 156 runs in five matches, Dhoni will be looking to maintain his rhythm by scoring crucial runs towards the later stages of the innings. An out of form Ambati Rayudu, who amassed 21*(15) against Punjab after being pushed down the order will bat at number five, followed by the dangerous Kedar Jadhav.

All-rounders


Kuggeleijn was brilliant at the death against Punjab
Kuggeleijn was brilliant at the death against Punjab

With an economy of 5.93, Ravindra Jadeja has taken four wickets apart from scoring 15 runs in five matches. The Saurashtra player must step-up by picking up more wickets and scoring more runs down the order.

Debutant Scott Kuggeleijn came back stronger in the death overs against Punjab after leaking runs in his first spell. Although his batting is yet to be tested, expect him to torment KKR batsmen at Chepauk with his scorching pace.

Bowlers


Chahar has become a prime member of CSK's pace attack
Chahar has become a prime member of CSK's pace attack

In spite of finishing with the figures of 1/40 against Kings XI Punjab, Deepak Chahar has been an indispensable member of Chennai's bowling unit with five wickets in as many matches at an economy of 6.15. With two Man-of-the-match performance at Chepauk, Harbhajan Singh is a mainstay in the CSK XI at home.

The nature of the surface and vast experience to add to his bowling credentials, Imran Tahir, who has been exceptional with the ball picking up seven wickets at an economy of 5.38 is expected to complement Harbhajan in the spin department.

