IPL 2019: Match 23; CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing XI, Preview & Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
18   //    09 Apr 2019, 02:41 IST

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The 23rd fixture of the Indian Premier League will witness two stalwarts of the 2019 season; Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders vying for the top spot at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 9.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The CSK and KKR have played 20 completed matches against each other and the men from Chepauk leads the clash line by winning 12 games.

Head to Head at MA Chidambaram Stadium: In their eight visits at the Chepauk stadium, the KKR have managed to triumph over the hosts in two games.

Pitch Report: The tricky Chepauk track has been a heaven for spinners. The same was witnessed in previous games this season and this one is going to be no different.


Chennai Super Kings


Chennai Super Kings (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Chepauk has been a fortress for Chennai since 2019, as they have registered convincing wins in all three games they have hosted so far.

Batting

Key Players - Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson & MS Dhoni

Faf du Plessis made a explosive arrival to the playing XI with a match defining 54-run knock against the Kings XI Punjab, and the Proteas batsman is likely to play a similar role in the next fixture. While Shane Watson is yet to find his rhythm this season and the skipper will need him to regain his form sooner than later.

Meanwhile, the team's middle order boasts two strong campaigners in MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav. Both have been key run scorers in the middle and are likely to take the innings towards a fighting total in case the top order misfires.

Bowling

Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar & Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is turning out to be Dhoni's go-to man at the Chepauk. He was adjudged Man of the Match for exceptional figures of 2/17 against KXIP, the and skipper will need him to replicate his show against the Riders.

While Imran Tahir is CSK's leading wicket taker with seven wickets, and he alongside Deepak Chahar, are doing a pretty decent job for the Kings and are expected to trouble the Riders with their variations.


Expected Playing XI

MS Dhoni (C & W), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina.


Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Kolkata Knight Riders are riding high at the top of the league with eight points in their kitty, and will aim to make it 10 against the Dhoni brigade.


Batting

Key Players - Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine & Chris Lynn

Sunil Narine made a fantastic return at the top with a quick fire 25-ball 47, while his opening partner Chris Lynn smashed his first 50 of IPL 2019. Both shared a 91-run opening wicket stand to kick off a successful chase against the Royals. The team will need them to provide a similar start against the Kings. While Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa are the backbone of KKR's middle order and lead the team batting charts with 169 and 172 runs respectively.

Star Pick - Andre Russell (All-Rounder)

Andre Russell has been the Riders star pick throughout the season. The all-rounder has delivered on both ends, whether it's batting or bowling. The Caribbean currently leads the Riders batting and bowling charts with 207 runs and five wickets.

Bowling

Key Players - Harry Gurney, Piyush Chawla & Kuldeep Yadav

Harry Gurney (2/25) was the Riders pick against the Royals, and he will be closely watched in the next fixture. Piyush Chawla has been their most consistent pacer this season, and has three wickets to his name; he along with Kuldeep Yadav will be backed to improve their performance against the CSK.


Expected Playing XI

Dinesh Karthik (C & W), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana.


