IPL 2019: Match 25, RR vs CSK IPL Match Highlights - April 11, 2019

Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com

Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals in an absolute last ball thriller on Thursday, 11th April. Both the teams came into this match in contrasting forms. Chennai Super Kings was on the top of the table and looked set to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals is struggling in the tournament as they were second last in the standings coming into this match.

RR vs CSK ( Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com )

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first on a good looking pitch. RR got off to a flying start thanks to Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane. Deepak Chahar dismissed the home captain after going for a bold review. The dangerous looking Jos Buttler lost his wicket going for one shot too many.

RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they struggled to build any momentum. No one was looking to build the innings which meant that at one stage RR was reduced to 103/6. Ben Stokes played against his nature to guide the sinking RR ship but he got out in the 19th over. Then out of nowhere Shreyas Gopal played a brilliant cameo to take the score of the hosts past 150.

To defend a target of 152 against the batting line up of CSK was never going to be easy. RR seemed to be ready to take on the challenge as they bowled and fielded brilliantly in the powerplay. At one stage, CSK was at 24/4 as RR seemed to have the match under their control. Then experienced pair of MS Dhoni and Ambati joined hands to build a brilliant partnership.

At one point, the pair seemed to be running away with the game before RR clawed their way back into the match. Ambati Rayudu tried a big shot off Ben Stokes but he was brilliantly caught in the deep by Shreyas Gopal.

But contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and a cameo from Mitchell Santner meant that CSK won the match on the last ball. This win means that CSK stays at the top of the table by winning six of the seven matches this season.

