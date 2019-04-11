IPL 2019: Match 25, RR vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

MS Dhoni & Co. are off to a great start this season. Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20

Chennai Super Kings travel to the Pink City to take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 25 of IPL 2019. Given their positions in the points table, this game carries a lot more importance to Royals than Super Kings.

Chennai are table toppers while Royals lie at the bottom of the table (seventh) with just one win in five games. Playing at home, Royals need to be at their best to beat a high flying Chennai Super Kings. CSK beat RR at Chepauk earlier this season and would love to make it a double over Rahane & Co.

If RR bat first

Jos Buttler has been amongst the runs for Royals but the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes has been a concern. Steve Smith got back to form with a gritty fifty in the previous game and the former Australian batsman holds the key against Chennai Super Kings.

Tripathi and Samson complete Royals’ batting lineup and they are a formidable force in their home conditions. If their openers provide a good start, Royals can post a score in excess of 170.

If CSK bat first

Return of Faf du Plessis has strengthened CSK’s batting lineup. He played a crucial role for Chennai in their past two games and is expected to do the same against RR. The form of Raina has been a worry for Dhoni but the No.3 batsman has a habit of making it count when it matters the most.

With Watson, Jadhav, Jadeja, Dhoni, and Rayudu in the batting lineup, CSK can post a score of around 180 if they bat first.

Who will win?

Royals are desperate for two points and anything but a win will put them in a precarious position in the points table. On the other hand, CSK would want to consolidate their position at the top and go for the kill. Expect Dhoni’s CSK to come out on top at Jaipur.

