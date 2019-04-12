×
IPL 2019: Match 28; KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing XI, Preview & Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
25   //    12 Apr 2019, 16:10 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Ravichandran Ashwin (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Ravichandran Ashwin (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

With an aim to avoid Round one whitewash, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will visit the north for the 28th fixture of IPL 2019 against the Kings XI Punjab at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday, April 13.

Head-to-head overall stats: The Punjabi lions hold a certain edge over the Bangalore boys by winning 12 out of 22 games played against them, but were found on losing side on both occasions in IPL 2018.

Head-to-head in PCA Stadium: At the Mohali Stadium, both the teams have tasted the success equally with three wins in six games.


The Kings XI Punjab perspective

Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Kings were bulldozed by the Pollard grandeur in the previous game against Mumbai Indians and suffered a three wicket defeat. Now they will aim to do some patch work against the depleted Royal Challengers Bangalore.


Batting

Key Players - Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul & Chris Gayle

Lokesh Rahul seems to have found his lost form, after two fifties in his earlier outings against CSK and SRH. Rahul picked top gear against the MI to amass his first century of IPL 2019 and he will be eager to take a similar route against the Challengers.

While Chris Gayle also came into fore with a 36-ball 63 and he along with Sarfaraz Khan are likely to be key figures in the next game.

Bowling

Key Players - Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran & Mohammed Shami

Mohammad Shami was the only one to survive the Russel scare and ended with impressive figures of 3/21 in his four overs. While skipper Ravichandran Ashwin is the team's second best bowler with eight wickets and these two are likely to pose major threat to the opponents.

Sam Curran was quite expensive last time spending 54 runs in his four, however the youngster is likely to retain his spot on the basis of his earlier success at Mohali and he will be keen to showcase his skills on this track.

Expected Playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin (C), KL Rahul (W), Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair, Nicolas Pooran, Sam Curran, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Perspective

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are doing whatever they can, but finds it difficult to cross the line. As a result they have lost all six matches they have played so far and are on a brink of Round one whitewash. Though their last year performance against the Kings is the sole positive, they can work upon.

Batting

Key Players - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers & Parthiv Patel

Virat Kohli undoubtedly leads the RCB batting charts with 203 runs and is followed by Mr 360 AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel with 173 and 172 runs respectively, and the team will mostly depend on three to get them through towards a strong total.

While they will also need strong contributions from Moeen Ali and Marcus Stoinis, both have had their moments in previous games, and will be expected to give their best against the KXIP.

Bowling

Key Players - Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav & Nathan Coulter-Nile

Yuzvendra Chahal is among seasons leading wicket takers with nine wickets, and he will once again be their key striker against the KXIP.

As per reports, Nathan Coulter-Nile is set to join RCB ahead of this clash, with Tim Southee struggling to find rhythm, the Australian speedster is likely to get direct entry in the playing xi and he along with Umesh Yadav will be Kohli's go-to bowlers in the death overs.


Expected Playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel (W) AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Akshdeep Nath, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli RCB vs KXIP RCB vs KXIP Head to Head
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
